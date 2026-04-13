2 Rockies Prospects Deliver Huge Performances in Triple-A Albuquerque

Two Colorado Rockies prospects put on a show on Sunday in a minor league game at Albuquerque.

No. 2 prospect Charlie Condon belted yet another home run, and Cole Carrigg had perhaps the best performance of his professional baseball career.

Condon and Carrigg Responsible for Offensive Explosion at Albuquerque

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Let’s start with the 22-year-old first baseman/outfielder Condon. He continues to show the Rockies how much they will need his devices in the future, and that future could and maybe should come much sooner than later.

What he’s doing at Triple A this season is magnificent. Condon is slashing .325/.438/.675 with four home runs, nine RBIs, 7 walks, and 13 hits in 40 at-bats.

A 10-RUN 10TH INNING 😱



Highlighted by a home run by @Rockies No. 2 prospect Charlie Condon, the @ABQTopes blow this game wide open with 6 hits and two walks. pic.twitter.com/rYxEwD8oZc — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 12, 2026

On Sunday, Condon and Carrigg combined for six hits and seven RBI as they helped the team win 19-12 in extra innings. The Isotopes erupted for 10 runs in the 10th inning. Condon went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs, one double, one walk, and one strikeout.

Throughout the off-season, Carrigg's name didn’t come up as much as Condon's because Condon is the higher-level drafted prospect.

However, Carrigg made a statement on Sunday basically saying, “Anything you can do, I can do.” Carrigg didn’t say it verbally, but he let his bat do the talking.

He is the talk of the town in Colorado. He is just the second Isotopes player since at least 2005 to record a triple, home run, and two steals in the same contest. Alex Castellanos did it in a 2012 game against the Iowa Cubs.

Carrigg is just the second Isotopes player since at least 2005 to record a triple, home run, and two steals in the same contest. Alex Castellanos did it in a 2012 game against the Iowa Cubs. https://t.co/FIzYerOTSW — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) April 12, 2026

Carrigg was selected in the second round by the Rockies in the 2023 MLB Draft. It’s possible that if he were drafted in the first round, he might get more attention from the media and baseball writers. His performance and growth speak for themselves; the attention is coming.

There’s a silver lining to the second-round pick. A player comes into training or any game with a chip on their shoulder, and they quietly prove their worth. They don’t feel intense pressure from the limelight compared to a high-level draft pick.

Sunday’s performance gives Carrigg a lot of hope that he can reach the majors someday. It’s all about repeating the same technique and game plan. Repetition is key and persuasive when something is working.

After Carrigg got drafted by the Rockies, he signed with the team that summer with a $1.3 million signing bonus. Carrigg is 23 years old, and depending on how his journey in the minors goes, he could make his debut sometime next season.

Now, if injuries start to pile up and Carrigg remains hot at the plate, then he could get promoted sometime this season, but the Rockies aren’t known for rushing players, and it will be important for Carrigg to reach his full potential and be ready when the time comes.

Carrigg is a versatile player who can play center field and infield positions, including second and shortstop.

While the team may be struggling on the field, the future is looking bright on the minor league field.