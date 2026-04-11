3 Home Runs in 9 Games Has Rockies Prospect Trending Up

The Colorado Rockies are performing well above what anyone expected in the 2026 season. Starting with a record of 6-8 doesn’t really tell the whole story. Several of those losses have been one run or in extra innings.

The team really does look markedly better than it did in its dismal 119-loss 2025 season. Now, given, it doesn’t take that much to look better, but they are doing it.

The improvements have even carried down to the minors and, in particular, it may be time to give the team an additional spark.

Making Moves in 2026

Denver Broncos co-owner and chief executive officer Greg Penner | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There really was no bigger news for the Colorado team than the announcement that the Penner Sports Group, owners of the Denver Broncos, had purchased a 40% minority share in the team. The added capital this will provide should be exactly what this organization needs to really turn the page toward winning.

While the news off the field was massive, analysts are even starting to admit that, while they are very cautious, the team is making strides on the field as well. One boost that could happen comes from the minors.

Charlie Condon is putting together the kind of start that no one can ignore.

Condon’s Strong Start in Triple-A

Colorado Rockies pitcher Charlie Condon | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

While Condon had to take a short break due to having a cyst removed, it didn’t slow him down a bit. Through his first nine games of the 2026 season, the 22-year-old has produced at a high level.

He is slashing .286/.405/.571 with .976 OPS. He has 10 hits in 35 at-bats, three home runs, six RBI, six walks, 10 strikeouts and eight runs scored. He is making an impact every time he is on the field.

While the Rockies have made significant improvements, there is still work to be done. Condon offers flexibility to the team in places where they have shown weakness. The outfield has not been producing at the plate, and Condon has played both first base and right field.

The Rockies are not known for rushing prospects, ok, they aren’t really known for rushing anything. But this may be a case that warrants attention. Condon may be ready for the Big Leagues. Of course, the answer is that Condon is coming up this season; the question is just when.

Colorado has several exciting prospects developing in the minors right now that could see playing time in 2026. Charlie Condon is, of course, at the top of that list, but also set to make appearances could be Cole Carrigg and Zac Veen, who both could help the outfield situation.

While it may be premature to say this is an exciting time for the team, the recent news and trends seem to lean that way.