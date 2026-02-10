3 Top Rockies Prospects With a Real Shot at MLB Debuts in 2026
The Colorado Rockies may not have the best farm system in the MLB entering the 2026 campaign, but if things continue to go as they have over the last few seasons, it's likely their rankings will improve given the amount of top first-round draft picks they could collect.
But thus far this offseason, the Rockies have shown they strive to be more competitive after a 119-loss season in 2025. They've added a handful of players with experience, but it wouldn't be too off color to see a few top prospects from the Colorado farm system join the big league club to help out.
Here are the top three prospects Rockies fans are likely to see this season, based on positional/depth needs and 2025 minor league performances.
1. 1B/OF Charlie Condon
The Rockies drafted Charlie Condon as the third overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, and while it's typical for some prospects to take around three seasons to make their debut at the professional level, Condon is on the fast track to the majors, it seems.
Last season, Condon hit .268 across rookie ball, High-A and Double-A with 98 hits, 14 home runs, 58 RBIs and 52 walks with an OPS of .820. Condon has received an invitation to the Rockies' spring training and will likely have the most eyes on him.
He showed success in the Arizona Fall League, hitting .337 with an OBP of .439, collecting 13 RBIs across 28 hits. Condon could get the call-up at some point this season, depending on how well Troy Johnston performs at first base, both in the field and at the plate.
2. 2B Roc Riggio
The former fourth-round pick by the New York Yankees found his way to Colorado via trade for Jake Bird at the trade deadline last season. He became the Rockies' 10th-best prospect in 2025 and could be taking steps to make his MLB debut in the very near future.
Last season, Riggio played in 26 games at the Double-A level for Colorado, collecting two home runs, 14 RBIs and walks, while hitting .256. While with the Yankees' Double-A affiliate, Riggio hit 11 home runs and held a .261 AVG in 40 games.
Willi Castro is likely to be the Rockies' everyday second baseman, but should an injury happen down the line this season, Riggio is the player to get the call-up.
3. LHP Sean Sullivan
The Rockies could use some pitching depth, as they had the worst team ERA last season in the MLB with 5.97. Sean Sullivan might not be on the 40-man roster, similar to both Condon and Riggio, but could be a player to get the call to the big leagues at some point this season, depending on improvement.
Last season in Double-A, Sullivan had a 3.24 ERA in 18 games, 97.1 innings pitched, and collected 95 strikeouts. He did get bitten by the home run ball a tad, allowing seven in the 18 games, but his second full season at the Double-A level showed improvement from the year before.
He could become a middle-inning reliever for Colorado if their current slew of bullpen arms continues to struggle early on.