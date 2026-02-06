One Player the Rockies Should Add to Improve First Base Depth
The Colorado Rockies have made moves this offseason, and while none of them stand out as groundbreaking or franchise-altering, there has to be respect shown for the worst team in baseball last season, going through the free agency process and trades to make this team better.
Nothing can get worse than losing 119 games like last season, right? Things have to be on the up and up, right? Yeah, they're not going to compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West division title, but they could be a team that takes a massive step in the right direction.
And by massive, let's get closer to .500 baseball than well below.
One way they can do that is by finding a veteran hitter to add to the likes of recent signees of Willi Castro and Edouard Julien, as well as established Rockies from last season, such as Mickey Moniak and Ezequiel Tovar
The Rockies Should Sign 1B Dominic Smith
The Rockies did go out and sign former Miami Marlins first baseman Troy Johnston to replace Michael Toglia this offseason, yet, according to FanGraphs, Colorado has the worst first baseman depth in Major League Baseball going into 2026.
If the franchise is looking to add another bat before the season begins, and one that has experience yet will be relatively inexpensive, Dominic Smith feels like the answer.
The left-handed hitter may not have panned out the way the New York Mets had hoped when drafting him in the first round, but he's still very serviceable, which he showed last season in the small sample size with the San Francisco Giants.
After getting released by the New York Yankees, Smith signed a one-year, minor league deal with San Francisco, where he hit .284 at the plate with five home runs, 33 RBIs and a .750 OPS through 54 games.
He elected free agency back on Nov 2, 2025, and hasn't found a new home just yet. Turning 31 this season, a one-year deal wouldn't hurt either party: it's not costly for the Rockies and it would allow Smith a chance to play every day.
The only downfall in the thought of adding Smith to Colorado would be that he and Johnston are both lefties in the batter's box and are typically better hitters when facing a right-hander on the mound. Throughout his career, however, Smith holds a .250 AVG against lefties, but most of his power comes against righties.
Julien can play first base, but is likely to be primarily used at second. If the Rockies are looking for a little extra pop at the plate and a player they can pencil in for close to 100 games, Smith could be the answer.