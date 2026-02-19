Rockies Newest Star Has Confidence in Team’s Direction for Future
Positivity and good energy are a must in every ballclub. The new utility veteran Willi Castro, who joined the Colorado Rockies last month, likes what he’s seeing from the team.
His leadership of the young core will benefit the Rockies greatly in the future.
Castro Shares Reasons Why He Chose Colorado
The Rockies signed the 28-year-old to a two-year deal worth $12.8 million. Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta made a solid addition by bringing in a player who can play defense and mentor players such as Ezequiel Tovar.
Castro brings versatility to the team. The Puerto Rico native is a former All-Star who understands the game and knows what it takes to get the job done. He’s still in the prime of his career. As he’s getting to know the players, he believes there’s a bright future for the Rockies to become a competitive team.
“Most of the guys here have a lot to learn, and I know in the future this team is gonna be great,” Castro said. “That's why I made the decision to come here, because I know this team is gonna be great."
DePodesta hit the jackpot with Castro because during the off-season, the Rockies needed to fill several spots in the outfield and infield. Castro has experience playing multiple positions, including second base, shortstop, and outfield.
Acquiring Castro could go down as a major steal if he produces and stays healthy, and he could become a fan favorite at Coors Field.
Castro finished the 2025 season hitting .242/.325/.393 with 12 home runs, 44 RBIs, 10 stolen bases in 120 games. He split time between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago Cubs.
The Rockies have several young players with the potential to be great, including Ethan Holliday, Charlie Condon, Sean Sullivan, and more. The Rockies are starving to see some of the new prospects become the next big thing.
What makes this current Rockies team interesting is the blend of bringing veteran players to mix with the young prospects. Every team needs veterans to bond and work with young players. The Rockies brought veterans such as Jose Quintana, Tomoyuki Sugano, and Michael Lorenzen.
The Rockies' front office will be paying attention to every talent this spring. Some players will be promoted, and unfortunately, some will get sent down to the minors for assignment. It’s part of the process. Not everyone can make the big league roster.