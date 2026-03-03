Rockies Top Prospects And Where They'll Likely Start the 2026 Season

The Colorado Rockies are easily at the bottom of the mountain when it comes to the MLB hierarchy. After a 119-loss season, the Rockies shift focus to getting back on track with their rebuild. One way they could do so is by incorporating the young players in the minor leagues.

Despite what many would believe about a rebuilding team, the Rockies don't have a lot of top prospects for the 2026 campaign. According to MLB.com, only two Colorado prospects made the Top 100 prospects listing, and that's Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon.

However, with the Rockies not having a lot of top prospects, let's make a prediction of where the top five prospects from the 2025 campaign for Colorado will start their seasons based on their development level and roster needs.

1. Ethan Holliday: Single-A

Ethan Holliday is drafted by the Colorado Rockies with the fourth pick. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While some think there's a path for Holliday to make the roster come opening day, it's more obvious that he will be on the Single-A roster for the beginning of the season. Holliday is still freshly drafted and has a ton to learn before he can make his Major League debut.

Holliday comes from a baseball family, with his father, Matt Holliday, being a seven-time All-Star and a former Batting Champion, and his brother Jackson Holliday playing with the Baltimore Orioles and going into his third year.

There is more to come in the future for Holliday, but for the beginning of the season, he's going to start in Single-A.

2. Charlie Condon: Triple-A

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The top Rockies prospect has been crushing it this spring, and while he could easily be a candidate to make the opening day roster, it feels like he's going to start in Triple-A, and there are a couple of reasons why.

Colorado brought in Troy Johnston and Edouard Julien this offseason, both of whom can play first base and have MLB experience, something the Rockies need. Secondly, he only played in Double-A last year, still needing some overall improvement.

3. Cole Carrigg : Double-A

Colorado Rockies outfielder Cole Carrigg (86) poses for Photo Day. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Cole Carrigg is the best Rockies prospect not included in the Top 100 ranking, so if Condon is starting in Double-A, Carrigg will likely start in Double-A. He spent all of last season in Double-A and fell quiet with the bat in his hands.

While he did display power at the plate, Carrigg has to cut back on the strikeouts if it means moving up the ranks of the minors. He struck out 135 times in 2025 and so far this spring, he's looked much better, but not good enough to get moved up the ranks just yet.

4. Robert Calaz : Single-A

A detail view of a Colorado Rockies hat on top of a glove. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Having made and played his entire 2025 in Single-A, Robert Calaz will likely pick up right where he was last year in 2025. His .259 AVG was a step in the right direction, but Rockies fans shouldn't expect to see Calaz this year.

5. Brody Brecht: Double-A

Brody Brecht (14) of Iowa throws strikes | Lee Navin/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

This one might be far-fetched, but Brody Brecht had a strong 2025 campaign that saw him climb the ranks from Rookie ball to the Single-A level. While it's more likely that Single-A is the projected place he will start, it wouldn't be too surprising if Colorado gives him a chance in Double-A.

The Rockies don't have the best pitching prospects, so there is no need to rush Brecht, but getting him to start in Double-A would be awesome to see. Expect him to start in Single-A, but don't be surprised if he's a tad higher following a campaign with a 2.51 ERA and a 2.60 in 16 games with Single-A.