Colorado Rockies Earn Their Second Win Ever in Toronto

The Colorado Rockies earned their first win of the season and did it in dominant fashion against the American League champs, the Toronto Blue Jays, 14-5.

The @Rockies have scored 14 runs tonight in Toronto! 💪 pic.twitter.com/vklbfoDvrI — MLB (@MLB) March 31, 2026

The Rockies won their second game in history against the Blue Jays. There were so many players in the game. It wasn't just one person. It was a collective team effort.

Break up the Rockies.



Colorado gets their first win on 2026 and only its second win ever in Toronto, 14-5.



Six #Rockies record multi-hit efforts, most in a road win since, yup, the only other victory in Toronto (April 12, 2024). — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) March 31, 2026

Colorado Breaks Game Open in Seventh Inning

Colorado Rockies Ezequiel Tovar celebrates with teammates | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

After losing three straight one-run games to the Miami Marlins, the Rockies knew that to beat the Blue Jays, they would need to score a lot of runs.

Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar had a strong performance for the Rockies. He finished the night going 3-for-6 with two doubles and three RBIs. In addition, he's starting to make his case early on for another Gold Glove. Tovar made an incredible defensive play in the sixth inning when he robbed Vladimir Guerrero Jr from getting a single.

Tovar's Gold Glove Campaign has officially begun 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HlE8lTblkx — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 31, 2026

Troy Johnson hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, which started the hit parade for the Rockies. His home run to right field gave the Rockies an extra cushion for a 4-1 lead. Braxton Fulford went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Infielder Willi Castro showed the Rockies why they made the right move to acquire him. Castro hit a two rbi double in the sixth inning. TJ Rumfield continues to stay hot at the plate. He delivered a two rbi single in the eighth.

As far as pitching goes, veteran starter Tomoyuki Sugano made an impressive debut with the Rockies. He wasn't masterful, but he did a solid job of slowing down the Jays' offense. Through four innings of work, Sugano allowed just two hits, one earned run, and walked two hitters. Sugano recorded four strikeouts. Due to his age, this is a solid performance. The Rockies are hoping to see this kind of production from him more often this season.

Solid Rockies debut for Tomoyuki Sugano!🇯🇵



4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks pic.twitter.com/DWAmbVfW8W — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) March 31, 2026

The Rockies can take a little breath now because when a team finally wins one game, a little bit of the load is off their shoulders. However, they can't get too comfortable, because they don't want to make losing consecutive series a habit.

Ryan Feltner will take the mound for the Rockies, and he will go up against the great Max Scherzer. Feltner went 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA last season. In his last three appearances, Feltner has allowed 18 hits, 8 walks, and recorded nine strikeouts.

The Rockies will play the Jays again tonight at 7:10 pm ET, then wrap up the series on Wednesday at 1:10 pm ET.