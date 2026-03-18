Ezequiel Tovar, Antonio Senzatela Join Rockies with WBC Championships

The Colorado Rockies haven't done much winning lately, but two of their longtime players became champions on Tuesday night at the World Baseball Classic.

Infielder Ezequiel Tovar and pitcher Antonio Senzatela were among the players that led Team Venezuela to the country's first title in the WBC, as they defeated Team USA, 3-2 at loanDepot park in Miami.

Tovar had a hand in the outcome of the game. He started at shortstop for Venezuela and went 2- for-4 in the contest, as he boosted his average for the WBC to 471. Senzatela had pitched earlier in the WBC and did not take the field on Tuesday.

The pair became the third and fourth Rockies players to win WBC titles. Former Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and pitcher Jake McGee won a title with Team USA in 2017.

Rockies at the WBC

Entering the championship game, Tovar played in six games for Venezuela and had a .500 batting average. His performance at the plate didn’t do much damage to that average, which was one of the best in the tournament for players that got out of pool play.

Senzatela pitched in one game and pitched one inning. He gave up two hits and three runs with a walk and a strikeout.

Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer told Guerilla Sports that he was looking forward to seeing Tovar play in the title game.

“We all know in Denver what Tovi can do,” Schaeffer. “It's just nice for the outside world to see him, everybody get eyes on him and I'm really happy for him and his family.”

Last season was rough for Tovar, as it was for so many other Rockies. He slashed .253/.294/.400. But he only played in 95 games due to injuries and that extended time on the IL sapped his power, as he only hit nine home runs and drove in 33 runs. His 2024 was impressive for a second full Major League season. He slashed .269/.295/.469 with 26 home runs and 78 RBI. He won his first National League Gold Glove.

Tovar and Senzatela had to beat one of their new teammates to get to the championship game. Pitcher Michael Lorenzen was a reliever for Team Italy in their semifinal clash on Monday, which Venezuela won. Lorenzen claimed a victory over Team USA in pool play with one of the best pitching performances in the tournament.

Other Rockies that played in the WBC included Brennan Bernardino (Mexico), Cole Carrigg (Israel), Willi Castro (Puerto Rico), Antoine Jean (Canada), Troy Johnston (Israel), Edouard Julien (Canada), Michael Lorenzen (Italy), Juan Mejia (Dominican Republic) and Victor Vodnik (Mexico).

Previous WBC champions include Japan (2006, 2009, 2023), the Dominican Republic (2013) and the United States (2017).