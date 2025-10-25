Could Rockies Add a Playoff Breakout Infielder in Free Agency?
It's now a month into the offseason, and the Colorado Rockies are still looking to fill their front office opening. They are reportedly down to two candidates; Amiel Sawdaye, who is an assistant GM for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Matt Forman, who is the assistant GM of the Cleveland Guardians.
Whoever the Rockies end up picking, they will be looking to rebuild this franchise after a dreadful 2025 season saw them lose 119 games. Once the new executive is in place, they will start from the ground up, but with plenty of promising young talent.
Roster additions will be needed, and there are going to be some interesting free agents to choose from this winter. One of them is Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor, who was linked to Colorado by a prominent insider.
Rockies Linked to Mariners Star Jorge Polanco in Free Agency
Naylor would make sense for Colorado to target since his power would fit right into what Coors Field offers. However, the slugger wasn't the only Mariners player who was linked to the Rockies, as Mark Feinsand of MLB.com also listed Colorado as a fit for Jorge Polanco after he had a bounce-back showing in the regular season before he broke out in the playoffs.
"Polanco’s regular season already categorized 2025 as a success, as he rebounded with 26 home runs, 78 RBIs, an .821 OPS and 134 OPS+ in 138 games. But the veteran took his game to another level in October, producing game-winning hits in three consecutive contests while helping the Mariners reach the ALCS. Polanco is expected to decline his $6 million player option to test free agency for a second consecutive offseason,'' wrote Feinsand.
In 12 postseason games, Polanco slashed .208/.269/.417 with three home runs and eight RBIs. He had the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 15th inning against the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 of the American League Division Series to send Seattle to the ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays.
As Feinsand mentioned, Polanco is expected to decline the $6 million player option and test the free agent waters after his breakout showing in October. According to Spotrac, Polanco's market value is predicted to be $14.6 million annually.
There is nowhere to go but up for the Rockies in 2026, and adding some veteran bats into a lineup that struggled mightily is certainly a road the front office needs to go down this offseason.