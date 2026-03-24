Edouard Julien’s Job Isn't Safe Despite Making Rockies Opening Day Roster

The Colorado Rockies infielder Edouard Julien received the blessing to make the Opening Day roster.

Julien did just enough to earn a spot on the team. However, there are no guarantees that he will be there for the full season. The job is far from over.

Julien Must Prove That He's a Reliable Two-Play Player

Colorado Rockies infielder Edouard Julien | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old is entering his first full season with the Rockies. Julien has demonstrated this spring training to the coaches that he shouldn’t be overlooked. His numbers weren't amazing, but they were solid enough to make coaches take a chance on him for Opening Day.

In nine games and 24 at-bats, Julien collected one home run, six RBIs, six hits, and one double while slashing .250/.400/.817 OPS.

Julien still has a long way to go. He’s an asset when it comes to getting on base, but he needs to bring this effort on a nightly basis. Julien spent his first three seasons with the Minnesota Twins. His performance has declined after his rookie season. He finished seventh in the rookie of the year voting in 2023. Julien had a great rookie season, and it feels strange that he’s struggling now.

Not only did Julien have a good regular season that year, but He also performed exceptionally well in the division series against the Houston Astros. He slashed .364/.533/1.352 OPS with four hits, one home run, and two RBIs in 11 at-bats throughout that four-game series.

After the 2023 season, it seems like his confidence took a little bit of a hit, or maybe a lack of poise. Despite having one good season, Julien has mostly been an inconsistent hitter. He continues to struggles against left handed pitchers and a liability on defense. He can play first base or even designated hitter, but it's going to be tough for him to get playing time in the infield.

Colorado could be a whole different story for him. His whole career can change by delivering the goods beginning this season. The Rockies' infield has too much competition and talent. Adding a player like Willi Castro decreases Julien’s chances of getting playing time in the infield.

Julien must focus on what he can control. Perhaps hitting DH can be a good thing for him. The Rockies are going to want him to focus on getting back to the good hitter that he’s capable of being. Julien has to find a way to hit against left-handers and stay disciplined at the plate.

The Rockies will start the season against the Miami Marlins. Year four for Julien must be his redemption season. He must answer the bell not only for himself but for this team that’s taking a chance on him.