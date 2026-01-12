Former Mid-Round Draft Picks Emerges as Rockies’ Homegrown Leader
The Colorado Rockies seem to be trending in the right direction after a horrific 2025 campaign. Adding several players to the pitching side of things, such as starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and reliever Keegan Thompson, to name a few.
While adding players through free agency and trades is never frowned upon, the Rockies have held several early picks when it comes to the MLB Draft, some of which have panned out, while some haven't.
But one former mid-round pick stands out as Colorado's top homegrown talent that the franchise's front office needs to build around for the means of future success.
Fourth-Round Slugger Hunter Goodman
Before last year, Hunter Goodman looked to be a catching prospect that had the potential to break out, but just hadn't reached it yet. Through his first two seasons in Colorado, Goodman had a .195 AVG, hit 14 home runs, and was a -1.3 WAR player.
But in 2025, everything changed.
Goodman broke out, hitting 31 home runs, raising his batting average to .278 in 144 games played, was named an All-Star and Silver Slugger for the first time in his career and made himself a positive WAR player, earning a 3.7 WAR on the campaign.
This performance was clearly enough for Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter to name Goodman as the Rockies' top homegrown player going into 2026.
"The 26-year-old posted a 120 OPS+ with 28 doubles, 31 home runs and 91 RBI playing for a 119-loss team, and his batted-ball metrics don't suggest any major regression on the horizon," Reuter wrote.
Going into spring training, which Goodman will report alongside Colorado pitchers on Thursday, Feb 13, the Rockies catcher will look to pick up where he left off last season to give Rockies fans some hope for the future.
The National League is arguably more competitive than the American League, and it doesn't help the Rockies play in the same division as the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. But for the Rockies to get this rebuild into hyper speed, trading Goodman, or the thought of it, shouldn't be in the front office's mind.
When you have a legit power threat like Goodman at the plate, playing 81 games in the Mile High City, the recipe for success should be written on the walls. While Goodman needs to prove he can do what he did last season consistently, he's a player that Colorado needs to hang on to.