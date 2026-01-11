Rockies Face Strong May Schedule with Matchups Against NL Rivals
The month of May is exciting in Baseball. The weather gets warmer, Mother's Day weekend, Memorial Day weekend. As for the Colorado Rockies, they have serious competition in May.
Here’s A Glimpse of Why the Rockies Competition Will Be Fierce in May
Colorado will kick off the month of May with a three-game home series against the Atlanta Braves. Regardless of them missing the playoffs, which became a huge surprise last season, the Braves are still an outstanding team.
Atlanta is not a team to take lightly. The Rockies know this. Setting the tone from the start of the month against the Braves will be critical.
The Rockies will also face the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. It’s going to be nine consecutive games against the NL East division to start the month. The first six games will be at Coors Field. Therefore, the Rockies will be comfortable from their aspect.
The Rockies have a stronger chance of winning the series against the Mets than the Braves. It’s going to be tough against the Phillies because of their offense, especially since Kyle Schwarber came back to the team, and with the new addition of 2023 World Series MVP Adolis Garcia.
After they finish off their battles with the Braves, Mets, and Phillies, the Rockies will settle into a three-game road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Rockies and the Pirates are similar in that both teams are young and trying to build a winning culture.
Whether people think it’s blasphemy or not, this presents an intriguing matchup between two teams that could become elite in the next few years.
The Rockies will play their NL West division rival, the Arizona Diamondbacks, seven times in May: three games at home and four on the road at Chase Field.
The Diamondbacks will be the Rockies' most anticipated opponent for May. The games between the Rockies and the Diamondbacks are always tense and competitive, no matter what their record indicates.
The Rockies will face the World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, over Memorial Day weekend (May 25-27), then finish the month at home against the San Francisco Giants. Playing against this current Dodgers team causes a headache because they can beat you in many ways. They’re basically the Golden State Warriors of baseball right now, and now they have the addition of closer Edwin Diaz.
Just like the Braves series, the Rockies will close out the season at home against the Giants. The Rockies have a legitimate chance to end the month on a high note by taking two out of three against them.