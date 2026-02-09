Grading Each Rockies Offseason Trade Acquisition Since World Series Ended
The Colorado Rockies had spurts of activity in the trade market this offseason, but they weren't as aggressive as many fans had hoped. Of the moves the ballclub did make, will they be enough to improve their position during their 2026 campaign?
With spring training approaching, we've graded each trade acquisition the Rockies landed since the end of the World Series. Will their transactions pay off, or will they regret not being more aggressive?
Brennan Bernardino
Bernardino's trade helped kick off Colorado's offseason transactions. The young southpaw was acquired from the Boston Red Sox after recording a 3.14 ERA and 43 strikeouts across 51.2 innings pitched through 55 games, three of which he started. In return, the Rockies sent minor leaguer Braiden Ward to the Red Sox. Bernardino is now a bullpen candidate for Colorado this year.
Final Grade: B+
Jake Brooks
In a trade with the Miami Marlins back in January, the Rockies welcomed Brooks in exchange for right-hander Bradley Blalock. In 2025, Brooks logged a 4.33 ERA and 97 strikeouts across 116.1 innings pitched through 23 starts in the minors. This move allowed Colorado to add starter depth with a young arm. Overall, this was a low-risk move that has strong potential to develop into something more.
Final Grade: B-
Pierson Ohl, Edouard Julien
This trade package was sealed in late January between the Rockies and the Minnesota Twins. Right-hander Ohl and infielder Julien were shipped out to Colorado, and in return, the Twins received minor leaguer Jace Kaminska and cash. Ohl finished with a 5.10 ERA last season, while Julien slashed .220/.309/.324 with a .633 OPS.
Final Grade: A-
T.J. Rumfield
On the same day the Rockies landed Ohl and Julien, they also struck a deal with the New York Yankees, agreeing to send right-hander Angel Chivilli to the northeast for infielder Rumfied. While in Triple-A in 2025, Rumfield slashed .285/.378/.447 and a .825 OPS and 16 homers through 138 games. Considering Chivilli's difficulty on the mound last year, this move could end up paying off.
Final Grade: B+
Jake McCarthy
After spending five seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, center fielder McCarthy is now heading to Coors Field for his first season. During his latest campaign, he slashed .204/.247/.345 with a .592 OPS and four homers through 67 games. The cost of this move was sending right-hander Josh Grosz off to the Diamondbacks.
Final Grade: B