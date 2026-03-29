Jake McCarthy’s Recent Performance is Demoralizing for Rockies’ Future Goals

The Colorado Rockies left fielder Jake McCarthy is having a difficult time performing well at the plate.

Throughout the first three games of the regular season, it’s doing more bad than good for the Rockies.

McCarthy’s Early Struggles are a Cause for Concern

Colorado Rockies left fielder Jake McCarthy | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It’s not easy to stay consistent for a full-length season, including spring training. There’s going to be good days and bad days.

The 28-year-old is in his first season with Colorado. McCarthy spent his first five seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The way he performed in spring training had many people wondering if he could keep it up in the regular season. His performance this spring led the Rockies to feel it was a genius acquisition.

During spring training, in 56 at-bats, McCarthy slashed .321/.429/.800 OPS with 5 RBIs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, and 18 hits. It’s the total opposite of what we’re seeing now.

In the two games he played against the Marlins, McCarthy batted .143 with two strikeouts in seven at-bats—the two strikeouts against in Sunday's game, where he went 0-for-4 at the plate. The Rockies got swept by the Marlins.

McCarthy is not known for hitting home runs. He’s more of a contact hitter who can steal bases. McCarthy’s best seasons as a hitter came in 2022 and 2024, when he was hitting higher than .280. He finished fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting. This is the version of McCarthy that the Rockies traded and hoped for this season.

There’s still a chance that he can turn things around. The Rockies are going to need his production to elevate because, as of right now, it’s demoralizing the team. He’s not the only one struggling, but he’s already got a few years in the big leagues. It’s his prime years, and he must take advantage of them.

McCarthy struggled last season, but, in fairness to him, he played only 67 games while slashing .204/.247/.591 OPS with four home runs, 20 RBI, and six stolen bases. If McCarthy can be on the plate and field for at least 130 games, then we might have a different conversation. The most games he has played in his career were 142, during the 2024 season.

Manager Warren Schaeffer must come up with a plan to get him and the rest of the team moving. McCarthy and the Rockies are still seeking their first win of the season.

They will travel to Canada to start a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s going to be another tough matchup with a talented lineup. Let’s see how the Rockies will respond against the reigning American League champs.