Key Reasons Why it May Look Like Rockies Pushing Prospects Fast in 2026
The job of trying to turn around the Colorado Rockies now falls to new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta. He and his top lieutenant, general manager Josh Byrnes, inherit a farm system that has had eight first-round or first-round compensatory picks since 2020 and only has two Major Leaguers to show for it.
It’s not going to be easy. The Rockies have lost at least 100 games in each of the last three seasons, with their 119 losses in 2025 the franchise’s worst mark ever. The long road back to respectability starts next season. DePodesta and company haven’t made major moves this offseason but have also parted ways with some of the mistakes of the past regime.
Colorado hasn’t made a single MLB signing and none of its four free agents have been signed yet. It’s one reason why the Rockies could be giving chances to prospects in spring training and during the regular season. On paper, it might look like the Rockies are pushing prospects too fast. Here’s why.
Rockies Prospects’ Path to Majors
The Rockies have some talented prospects in their minor league system, led by last year’s first-round pick, Ethan Holliday, and their 2024 first-round pick, Charlie Condon. Neither have played a game at Triple-A Albuquerque, the typical launching pad to the Majors. They’re not the only ones.
Per MLB Pipeline, the Rockies don’t have a single Top 30 prospect at Triple-A entering spring training. The Rockies do have six players on the Major League roster that have prospect status — outfielder Zac Veen, left-hander Carson Palmquist, right-hander Gabriel Hughes, outfielder Sterlin Thompson, left-hander Welington Herrera and right-hander RJ Petit. Veen has played in the Majors. The rest are on the MLB roster to protect them from the Rule 5 draft, or in Petit’s case, were selected in the Rule 5 draft.
The other prospects are at Double-A Hartford, including Condon, outfielder Cole Carrigg, outfielder Jared Thomas, second baseman Roc Riggio, pitcher Sean Sullivan, pitcher Konnor Eaton, pitcher Michael Prosecky, catcher Cole Messina and pitcher Ben Shields. Some will find their way to Albuquerque for opening day.
How fast they rise will depend on their performance in spring training. Watch for the ones that get non-roster invites. Those are the ones the Rockies see as potential MLB players sometime in 2026, as close as they are to Triple-A.
There is considerable potential between the 40-man players who haven’t debuted and the Double-A players. That’s 14 players that could be at Albuquerque, or even Denver, by season’s end. On paper, that would be fast. But it could be the right thing to do and may be why the Rockies aren’t investing in veteran free agents yet..