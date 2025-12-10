MLB Announces Slight Change to Rockies 2026 Season Opener Against Marlins
At face value, it looks like the Colorado Rockies have ample time to square themselves away before their 2026 campaign begins. However, in the grand scheme of things, Opening Day will be here before we know it. The offseason moves quickly, and March has a tendency to creep up on ball clubs.
Adding to the inevitable hot stove season chaos, the Rockies' season opener has now been pushed back. Although the change is far from drastic, it is a notable change that fans should draw their attention to, given that Opening Day is one of the most viewed matchups in the MLB season.
Rockies Season Opener Pushed Back
Colorado was originally scheduled to face the Miami Marlins on Thursday, March 26, for its season opener. But it was recently announced that the matchup has been pushed back by one day. Now, the Rockies-Marlins contest will take place on Friday, March 27, at 7:10 p.m. EST at loanDepot Park in Miami. It should be noted that the other two games of the night will remain the same, unless announced otherwise in the weeks to come.
According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, this game will mark the first Friday night Opening Day matchup in the ballpark's history. Additionally, this will only be the third time Colorado and Miami have faced each other in a season opener. This alone will stir up some excitement. The last time the two franchises faced each other in an opener was in 2019 when the Rockies defeated the Marlins by a score of 6-3.
To end the evening on a high note, the ballpark will set off postgame fireworks, lighting up the sky in a celebratory fashion to kick off the 2026 Major League Baseball season.
This coming season is an opportunity for Colorado to finally redeem itself after such a horrendous year. The franchise has undergone some significant changes in recent weeks, and it's not done yet. There are still tasks that have yet to be checked off the list, particularly when it comes to their pitching staff.
Missed opportunities, especially during this time of year, are the downfall of any franchise, so it's imperative that the Rockies move quickly and purposefully for the remainder of the offseason. Time is ticking, and Opening Day will be here in no time. But having one extra day to prepare certainly isn't the worst thing that could happen.