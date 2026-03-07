One Rockies Bench Bat Could Play a Bigger Role Than Expected in 2026

The Colorado Rockies were the worst team in Major League Baseball last season and by a large margin. Their 119-loss season meant change was on the way, and while they might not be a team to finish over .500, they are a team that should be taking steps in the right direction.

This season in Colorado, everyone will need to come together to change the narrative of the franchise. Some players will have more opportunities to stand out than others, but even those on the bench must make progress to support the rebuilding effort and help get the team back on track.

The Bench Player to Watch Shine in 2026

Fans gather outside of Coors Field before the game. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Of the players that FanGraphs projects to make the opening day roster but start the season on the bench, first baseman Blaine Crim stands out as the clear player who could make an impact. The other projected players on the bench are Braxton Fulford, Ryan Ritter, and Tyler Freeman.

Crim made his way to Colorado last season after getting designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers in early August, 2025. The former 19th-round pick wasn't given much opportunity in Texas to shine, but clearly had something to prove when he donned a Rockies uniform.

In the 15 games played in 2025 for the Rockies, Crim hit .241 and held an OPS of .851, with 13 hits, two doubles, five home runs, and 12 RBIs. The small sample size was enough for the Rockies to keep him around for another year, as they're going to need help at first base.

Colorado Rockies first baseman Blaine Crim (16) rounds the bases on a solo home run. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

He hasn't had the same success in spring training thus far compared to what he was able to do in the latter half of the season, but he's still projected to make the roster. His biggest competition to be replaced by is TJ Rumfield, acquired from the New York Yankees earlier this offseason.

Hitting at Coors Field should help Crim this year, as he'll likely get chances to hit against both right and left-handed pitchers. Last year, Crim was better average-wise against lefties but had more power against righties. Honing the craft will only benefit him in staying at the Major League level.

And if projected opening day starting first baseman Troy Johnston needs a day off, gets hurt, or just doesn't play to expectations, that's Crim's chance to showcase himself. Johnston looks to be one of the more underrated offseason additions, though, as he's gotten way more spring at-bats.