Rockies Trade Pickup From Yankees Named Top Dark Horse for 2026 Roster
The Colorado Rockies were busy this offseason when it came to adding new talent to the roster that lost 119 games in 2025. Replacing and finding new faces for a fresh start were musts for the Rockies this offseason, and they did so through both free agency and the trade market.
One of the more underrated trades that has the ability to pay off for Colorado right away was a move that they made with the New York Yankees. The Yankees, needing pitching depth, acquired RHP Angel Chivilli from the Rockies in exchange for first base prospect T.J. Rumfield (Yankees' No. 22 prospect, per MLB Pipeline).
The addition has already been positive for the Rockies, given that the President of Baseball Operations for the Rockies, Paul DePodesta, broke down why Colorado went after him in the first place. This confidence could bode well for Rumfield in making his MLB debut this season.
Rumfield Named Dark Horse Roster Watch
According to MLB.com, Rumfield was named the top dark horse candidate to make the opening day roster coming out of spring training. This isn't uncommon for franchises to reward their young players if they have a strong spring, and Rumfield has to know that in the back of his mind.
MLB.com wrote that Rumfield had all the credentials for success but was never given the opportunity, exactly what Paul DePodesta stated when discussing Rumfield. The Rockies moved on from Michael Toglia last season, leaving the first base position very open for competition this spring, despite veteran additions.
"He (Rumifled) is a non-roster invitee and the Rockies have other options on the Major League roster. Two are players who waited years for their chance before getting Major League time last year -- Blaine Crim (Rockies) and Troy Johnston (Marlins)," Thomas Harding wrote.
A ton would have to go right for Rumfield to crack the opening day roster, both in his abilities at the plate and in the field. But as Harding stated, it's difficult to overlook players who have the big league experience when the Rockies have lost 100 games or more three seasons in a row.
Colorado hasn't had a winning season since 2018, when it made the National League Division Series before getting eliminated. Since then, it's been a downward spiral for the franchise. Rumfield might not be in the plans for 2026, but he is definitely in the plans for the future.