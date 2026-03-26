Projecting Rockies Opening Day Pitching Staff: Rotation, Bullpen and Key Injuries

The Colorado Rockies are about to take the field for what everyone hopes to be a positive rebuild for the organization. Record losses combined with some of the worst pitching statistics in Major League Baseball led to a disheartening 2025 campaign.

There are still questions surrounding their pitching staff, but as Opening Day is upon us, a clearer picture is emerging.

Based on the current roster released by the club along with spring developments, the Rockies appear set to roll with a mix of veterans, some hopeful bounce-back candidates, and emerging arms.

Starting Rotation

Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The starting rotation was announced by the Rockies and found a familiar face taking Opening Day honors. Kyle Freeland will lead the team against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Friday.

During day two against the Marlins, Michael Lorenzen will pitch and Jose Quintana will finish the series. After the team travels to Toronto, Tomoyuki Sugano will face the Blue Jays and Ryan Feltner will be in the fifth position.

Freeland anchoring the rotation is no surprise. He will be a good choice to set the tone.

Behind him, Lorenzen and Quintana will provide veteran stability. Both bring experience to the table, which could end up being critical for Colorado given their constant struggles with consistency in recent seasons.

Sugano is one of the more intriguing and welcomed decisions for the team. He will need to make the transition to MLB from Japan, but he certainly represents upside. Uncertainty also looms over him as no one knows how he will adjust to the unique challenges of Coors Field and the Major Leagues.

Feltner got the fifth rotation spot for the time being. His development will determine whether he holds onto that.

Bullpen

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Victor Vodnik | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Given that the roster has been announced, there really aren’t any surprises here. There is a similar mix of established arms and developmental pieces, but with history serving as a good teacher for the team, expect to see some of these names move up to the starting pitching rotation as regular-season results start to prove themselves.

Victor Vodnik

Jimmy Herget

Juan Mejia

Zach Agnos

Brennan Bernardino

Jaden Hill

Chase Dollander

Antonio Senzatela

Vodnik stands out as the projected closer. Herget brings experience and a unique pitching profile that could bring positive results.

One of the notables here is Chase Dollander who was in the mix for a starting position during spring training. The decision had to be based on experience. Letting him serve as a reliever to begin the season will allow further development of what could be a multi-inning arm for the future.

Injury List Impact

The Rockies pitching depth has already been tested a bit with four players already on the injury list.