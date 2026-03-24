T.J. Rumfield Turning Heads After Award Win With Rockies

The Colorado Rockies went out and made one of the most important trades of their offseason with the New York Yankees. The Rockies sent young pitcher Angel Chivilli to the Bronx in exchange for first base prospect T.J. Rumfield, who has done nothing this spring but impress the masses.

Rumfield found himself in a cluttered room of the Yankees' first baseman depth, but getting out of New York and heading to Colorado, his opportunities opened massively. This spring was a battle for the first base position, and with this award win, that job might just belong to the rookie on opening day.

Rumfield Wins 2026 Abby Greer Award

Colorado Rockies first baseman T.J. Rumfield (64) hits a solo home run. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Ahead of the game Monday night against the Detroit Tigers, one of the Rockies' last spring training games before taking on the Miami Marlins on opening day, Rumfield was awarded with one of the best accomplishments any Rockie could earn, the 2026 Abby Greer Award.

The award is given to the best player for Colorado in spring training, representing who stood out as the MVP of the preseason. Rumfield, going into the game against Detroit, was hitting .280 at the plate with four home runs, 12 RBIs, and walking five times compared to one strikeout.

Just to prove that he was the right player to be named the recipient of the award, Rumfield took Jack Flaherty deep on Monday to further pad his spring training stats. It was his fifth home run of the spring and just another reason why he deserved to make the team. He finished the game on Monday, going 2-4.

Rumfield has had nothing handed to him throughout his journey to the major leagues. Being a former 12th-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Phillies, making his way to the Yankees, and now getting his first chance at the big leagues in Colorado, big offensive numbers should be on the way.

Rumfield isn't the typical rookie entering the league. He's got experience in the minors, having spent five seasons there before making the Rockies roster. He knows his sweet spots in the strike zone and shouldn't be intimidated by opposition, especially with nothing to lose and things to prove in 2026.

If Rumfield doesn't play first base, he could easily be slotted in as the Rockies' designated hitter. Finding a spot on the roster for Troy Johnston would be the best move for Colorado to do, but Rumfield should have dibs at first base, given the spring he's had.