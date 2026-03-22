Rockies Announce Opening Day Position Player Roster with One Move Remaining

The Colorado Rockies are ready for opening day, looking to get the season off to a better start than at any point in 2025. New full-time manager Warren Schaeffer has gone through his first spring training as the Rockies manager, and he's already been making decisions for opening day.

With spring training coming to an end, the coaching staff has all gotten together to decide which players will make the roster and which will begin the season in the minor leagues. Starting the Schaeffer era, he decided who would make the roster, which can be viewed below.

Positional Players Who Made the Roster

Colorado Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer (34) watches his team. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Catchers: Hunter Goodman, Braxton Fulford

Infielders: TJ Rumfield, Willi Castro, Kyle Karros, Ezequiel Tovar, Edouard Julien, Ryan Ritter

Outfielders: Jake McCarthy, Brenton Doyle, Jordan Beck, Mickey Moniak

Immediately when looking at who made the roster, a few names came to mind as to who didn't. Acquired this offseason, infielder Troy Johnston wasn't listed as making the team; however, MLB.com's Thomas Harding revealed that there is still a way for the slugger to crack the roster.

"One Rockies spot is dependent on INF-OF Tyler Freeman, who has been nursing a back issue this spring. It appears 1B-OF Troy Johnston is in line for a spot if Freeman is unavailable for Friday's opener vs. the Marlins," Harding wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Colorado Rockies right fielder Tyler Freeman (2) dives back into first base. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

If deemed healthy, Freeman is the better option to make the roster compared to Johnston. It is a difficult decision, both hit well this spring, but Freeman has more versatility compared to Johnston, and Johnston still has minor league options that the Rockies can use to their advantage.

If Freeman isn't ready for opening day, Johnston making the roster isn't an issue whatsoever, and no fan should be upset with that outcome.

A huge standout to make the roster was Rumfield, acquired from the New York Yankees. He was given the opportunity to shine this spring with Colorado, and he took advantage of it. Rumfield hit .286 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 49 at-bats to this point in spring, earning his role.

Kyle Karros is another player who stands out, as the third baseman could hold down the position over Willi Castro, who could see reps at second base this season. This roster looks better on paper than it did last year, but it is yet to be seen if it can mesh together for a full 162-game season.