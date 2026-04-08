Rockies Beat Astros to Achieve Feat Not Reached Until June Last Season

The Colorado Rockies have started their 2026 campaign way better than they did their 2025 campaign. With new faces in the clubhouse, a new will to win has arisen for the Rockies, as they continue to climb the standings in the NL West. Don't look now, but they sit in second in the NL West through the first 11 games.

Defeating the Houston Astros not only secured Colorado a series win, but it also marked a three-game winning streak for a franchise that didn't see a lot of those last season. But something's very special about the Rockies winning the series over Houston, one that will blow your mind.

Colorado Secures 2nd Series Win of 2026

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) and catcher Brett Sullivan (26) celebrate defeating the Houston Astros. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to Guerrilla Sports on X (formerly Twitter), the Rockies' series win over the Astros marks their second series victory of the season, which was something the franchise had to wait until June 1 of last year to do.

The 5-1 victory was a showcase of how pitching can win you ball games, something the Rockies had very little success with in 2025. Kyle Freeland was a strong presence on the mound against Houston, striking out five batters and allowing just one run across 5.1 innings of work.

Antonio Senzatela came in to close out the game, pitching in 2.2 innings and striking out three, allowing zero hits in the process. It was the fifth win of 2026 for Colorado, something that took the Rockies until the end of April in 2025 to achieve.

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) delivers a pitch. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This Rockies team probably won't stay in second place for long, but with how they've begun the season, it's certainly turning heads. Players like Willi Castro and Mickey Moniak, two veterans who hit home runs on Tuesday, have been providing at the plate, alongside some new faces such as T.J. Rumfield.

Colorado collected 10 hits in the winning effort and looks to extend their winning ways to four games and return to .500.

It took until June of 2025 for the Rockies to win four games in a row, and it was against the Washington Nationals. It might not be something to rejoice about, but this is proof that a change for the better, even if it's something as small as winning four games in a row.

So long as the bullpen can keep its wits about itself, along with the other starters who have shown success at the major league level before, the Rockies could have one of their better starts to a campaign in a few seasons.