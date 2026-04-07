Rockies Veteran SP Just Waiting to Be Replaced After Slow Start

Although the Colorado Rockies, under the new braintrust of team president Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes, didn't initiate any kind of roster overhaul this past summer, the new front office seemed to emphasize a path back to respectability through the leadership of some respected veteran additions.

So far, that effort has reaped success in the form of new Rockies pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano, who has authored two stellar starts (1-0, 1.69 ERA and nine strikeouts through two starts). The same, however, can not be said for the early returns on fellow free agent signee Michael Lorenzen.

Fresh off helping Team Italy to a surprise semifinal run at the World Baseball Classic, Lorenzen was supposed to be a stabilizer in Colorado.

The 34-year-old might be three years removed from his only All-Star appearance, but there was hope that his 12 seasons of major league experience could offer a much-needed safe bet for a pitching corps that finished last season with a 5.97 ERA that was more than half a run higher than any other franchise.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen (24) during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Through two starts thus far, that hope has been unrealized. Lorenzen never found his footing during a shaky 2026 debut on March 28, allowing three earned runs and seven hits in 4.1 innings against the Miami Marlins.

He was even worse in his next outing, surrendering nine earned runs and 12 hits against the potent Philadelphia Phillies' offense in the Rockies' home opener. To date, he is sporting a 14.73 ERA, having allowed three home runs, 12 earned runs, and 19 hits in just two starts.

Lorenzen is expected to continue to have opportunities to turn his season around, likely starting on Wednesday against the high-scoring Houston Astros. Two starts are far too small a sample size to give up on the journeyman righty. And, quite frankly, the Rockies simply don't have many viable alternate options at the moment.

What Happens If Lorenzen Continues to Struggle?

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

If Lorenzen's woes continue, however, then something will eventually have to be done. If Colorado is going to patiently let a pitcher struggle through some shaky outings, that type of investment could be better served on a young pitcher such as left-hander Sean Sullivan or righty Gabriel Hughes, both of whom are currently pitching at Triple-A Albuquerque and expected to make their major league debut this season.

If the Rockies are looking to make a change but don't want to dig into their prospect pool just yet, options are limited and complicated.

Chase Dollander struggled as a rookie starter last season and has opened 2026 as a long relief option out of the bullpen. The results still aren't quite there (1-1, 5.40 ERA in 8.1 innings out of the bullpen), and the organization is probably better off letting the ninth overall pick of the 2023 amateur draft develop as a reliever for now rather than continuing to alter his role.

Unlike Lorenzen and Dollander, Antonio Senzatela has thrived so far this season, pitching 4.2 shutout innings out of the bullpen over two appearances. He has started 145 of his 180 games through a 10-year career, all spent in Colorado.

However, the 31-year-old Venezuelan was demoted from the rotation amidst a tough 2025 campaign as he looked to return from Tommy John surgery. Being converted back to a starter offers no guarantees while potentially sacrificing an effective relief arm.

Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) throws in spring training. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

A bullpen day is also not likely an option for the Rockies. They have already recently employed one in their regular rotation, using newcomer Brennan Bernardino as an opener.

Furthermore, Ryan Feltner was forced to leave his first start early after getting hit by a comebacker, raising questions about how many innings he can provide over his next few outings. Lucas Giolito remains an intriguing free agent option, but he appears to be in no rush to sign a contract to rejoin a major league club.

So Lorenzen will likely get a reprieve for the time being, in hopes that he can rebound from a slow start. However, there are no assurances here. Even in a relatively thin rotation, Colorado needs to find dependable pitching somewhere.

If their new veteran signing can't offer that dependability, the front office may need to look inside and outside of the organization for other pitchers who can.