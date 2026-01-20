Colorado Rockies On SI

Rockies Fans Should Tune Into These Three Home Series in 2026

Out of every home game the Colorado Rockies will play this year, there are three sets that stand out the most.

Maria Aldrich

Jun 20, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a Colorado Rockies hat and glove in the sixth inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field.
Jun 20, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a Colorado Rockies hat and glove in the sixth inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Colorado Rockies are looking to approach their upcoming campaign with newfound confidence. They've made a few offseason moves in recent months, but only time will tell if they've truly done enough to succeed this year.

Their latest addition of right-hander Michael Lorenzen is expected to boost the franchise on the mound, and they've acquired versatile veteran Willi Castro, who will provide support on the field.

Compared to other ball clubs, the Rockies haven't been making as many waves, but that doesn't mean work isn't being done. Having said that, the way in which Colorado kicks off their season will be telling — is this going to be another season filled with defeat, or is this year going to be a turning point for the struggling franchise?

Opening Day is still a fair distance away, but the Rockies' schedule shows some tough stretches on the horizon. Three home series in particular are gearing up to be interesting and worth a watch for Colorado's loyal fans.

Rockies vs. Phillies (April 3-5)

A baseball player in a white and purple uniform swinging a light brown baseball bat
Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Colorado's home opener will be against Philadelphia in early April. Given that this will be their first matchup of the season at Coors Field, the pressure will be on for the Rockies to set the stage for their campaign. Leading up to this series, Colorado will play the Miami Marlins and the Toronto Blue Jays on the road, both of which will allow the Rockies to gain some reps before their home opener.

Rockies vs. Dodgers (April 17-20)

A baseball player in a white and purple uniform pitching in front of a crowd of people
Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Any ball club that faces Los Angeles this year is going to be challenged. The Dodgers have acquired top names during the offseason, ultimately adding more weapons to an already threatening lineup. Colorado's fate against Los Angeles doesn't look promising, but it is an opportunity for the Rockies to test their limits. The Dodgers are not a franchise to let up easily, which became even clearer during the 2025 World Series. Having said that, Colorado will have home-field advantage, giving them a bit of a boost during the NL West matchup.

Rockies vs. Giants (July 3-5)

A baseball player in a white uniform that says "Colorado 51" pitching a white baseball
Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

In early July, the Rockies will face San Francisco for a three-game series, overlapping with the Fourth of July. With the holiday that weekend, Coors Field will put on a postgame fireworks show, adding to the excitement of the energetic ball game atmosphere. The last time the two franchises played each other was back in September when the Giants swept the set. Will Colorado make a comeback this time?

