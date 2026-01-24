Rockies Future Success Hinges on Development of Two Future Stars
Turning the Colorado Rockies around is going to depend on a lot of things. One is prospects fulfilling their promise.
President of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes have been hired to turn the franchise around after three straight 100-loss seasons. That includes last year’s 119-loss campaign, which cost both manager Bud Black and general manager Bill Schmidt their jobs.
The pair are banking that their past reputation as talent developers will rub off on the organization. But that takes time. Fortunately, Schmidt did leave behind a pair of first-round picks that could be the future.
Recently, Baseball America (subscription required) and MLB Pipeline released their Top 100 prospects for the new year, and the two sites could only agree on one prospect among the best in the game. But MLB Pipeline included a second player among its Top 100. It’s clear that Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon must fulfill their promise for the Rockies to be successful in the coming years.
Ethan Holliday
Holliday was ranked No. 80 by Baseball America and No. 24 by MLB Pipeline. It’s a wide range between the two sites, but Holliday comes with baseball bloodlines. He is the son of former Rockies star Matt Holliday, who was Colorado’s seventh-round pick in 1999, and he made his MLB debut in 2004. He is also the younger brother of Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday, who was their first-round pick in 2022. He is now the O’s starting second baseman.
Colorado selected Holliday with the No. 4 overall pick in July and paid him a $9 million signing bonus. The middle infielder out of Stillwater, Oklahoma, played at Class-A Fresno, where he slashed .239/.357/.380 with two home runs and six RBI in 18 games. If the 18-year-old emulates his brother, he might be at Triple-A Albuquerque by the end of the year.
Charlie Condon
Condon was not ranked by Baseball America but was ranked No. 70 by MLB Pipeline. The 22-year-old was Colorado’s first-round pick in 2024 out of Georgia, where he became the college game’s single-season home run king.
He’s progressing through the system. Last year he played for both High-A Spokane and Double-A Hartford, after a brief stint in the Arizona Complex League to rehab an injury. Combined he slashed .268/.376/.444 with 14 home runs and 58 RBI. He also starred in the Arizona Fall League. Listed as an outfielder, he can also play first base. MLB Pipeline believes he could make his MLB debut this year.