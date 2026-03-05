Rockies Fans Can Now Breathe With Two Key Players Preparing for Return

The Colorado Rockies have already been grappling with sending players to the injured list. Fortunately, it's only spring training, and there are still a few weeks between now and Opening Day. This allows players more time to recover before Opening Day rosters need to be squared away.

Among the Rockies' growing injured list, fans can find right-hander RJ Petit, Brenton Doyle, Tyrler Freeman, Blaime Crim and an overwhelming list of others.

But the ballclub announced good news on Thursday morning, which should offer fans some reassurance, as they hope to see their beloved franchise redeem itself with a stronger overall record this year.

Freeman, Doyle Gear Up for Return To Plate

Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Freeman has been out of commission on a day-to-day basis with back soreness. As for Doyle, he's been sidelined with a left wrist sprain, but his expected return is less certain.

As reported by Thomas Harding of MLB.com, 26-year-old Freeman had an injection in his back during the offseason, but he is scheduled to be in the lineup on Thursday when Colorado faces the Milwaukee Brewers. This will mark his first spring training appearance of the year.

Doyle is also preparing for a return to the plate after a session in the batting cage on Wednesday. According to Harding, he will hit the batting cage once more and could potentially play on Friday against the Athletics.

#Rockies utility man Tyler Freeman, who had an injection in his back over the winter, is in the lineup today -- for the first time this spring. CF Brenton Doyle (left wrist sprain) hit in the batting cage yesterday, will do more today and believes he can play tomorrow. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) March 5, 2026

Freeman’s Return Is Encouraging

Colorado Rockies right fielder Tyler Freeman | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After Freeman's impressive 2025 performance, having him back in the lineup is encouraging. By the end of the season, he was slashing .281/.354/.361 with a .715 OPS and two home runs through 110 games.

Before landing with the Rockies, he played three seasons with the Cleveland Guardians, logging a slash line of .223/.304/.329 with a .632 OPS and 11 homers through 206 game appearances. But his latest campaign in Colorado was his most productive in terms of offense.

As he gears up for his Cactus League debut, fans can look forward to watching him play in right field against the Brewers. On offense, he will be batting second in the lineup, behind designated hitter Jake McCarthy.

Behind Freeman, next in line will be Jordan Beck, Mickey Moniak, Kyle McCann, Troy Johnston, Ryan Ritter, Chad Stevens, Nicky Lopez and Michael Lorenzen.

So far this spring, Colorado hasn't been looking too rough. In fact, they've had a handful of impressive performances. Will this momentum continue throughout spring training and continue through Opening Day?