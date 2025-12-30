Rockies Listed as Trade Destination for Veteran Outfielder
One thing that first-year Colorado Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta would love to do this offseason is add a veteran or two to his young clubhouse. Coming off a 119-loss 2025 season, DePodesta had multiple needs for the Rockies, but in adding some of those needs, he should look to target a veteran or two.
There are several free agent options that DePodesta has in terms of looking to bring in a veteran or two, but he also could do it through a trade. If he chooses to go the route of the latter, then some names could be had.
One of them is Philadelphia Phillies utility player Nick Castellanos. While he is not the same player he was a few years ago, he is likely on his way out with the Phillies, and Bleacher Report listed Colorado as the best trade fit for him.
Bleacher Report Links Nick Castellanos to Rockies
Dave Dombrowski has sounded like someone ready to move on from Castellanos this offseason, but it might not be as easy as he would like it to be. If there is a silver lining for DePodesta and the Rockies, it's that if a trade is complete, there is a good chance that they could get the Phillies to pay some of the $20 million owed to Castellanos in 2026 to move him, according to Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report.
"After a 119-loss campaign—and three straight seasons of 100-plus losses—the Rockies could use a veteran with an edge as they try to get their franchise back on track. Castellanos could split his time platooning with Mickey Moniak at DH and Troy Johnston at first base, two left-handed hitters. He also still does have the ability to go out to the right field, though Coors Field is a spacious outfield,'' wrote Kelly.
That sounds all well and good, but there is no denying that Castellanos' numbers are on the decline after he slashed .250/.294/.400 with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs. He had a -1.0 WAR, which was the second worst of his career.
His defense is on the decline as he posted a minus-11 defensive runs saved and minus-12 outs above average this past season. That does not help with his trade value, which is why Kelly also pointed out that Dombrowski could also release him, and Colorado could sign him for the minimum of $780,000. Either way, adding the 13-year veteran is an option this winter.