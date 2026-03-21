Rockies Most Glaring Question at Fifth Starter Before Opening Day

The Colorado Rockies have already decided that Kyle Freeland will be their opening day starting pitcher. After that, there’s a clear line of experience.

The Rockies signed Michael Lorenzen, Tomoyuki Sugano and Jose Quintana to give the Rockies some veteran backbone as they opened the 2026 season. Colorado didn’t sign those players to sit on the bench. In some order, those three will follow Freeland.

That will carry Colorado through its first four games of the season, which include a three-game road trip to Miami to open the season against the Marlins on Friday, followed by a three-game set at the Toronto Blue Jays. By March 31, the Rockies will need a fifth starting pitcher.

It’s the most glaring question the Rockies face entering opening day.

Rockies Most Glaring Question

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

On Friday, manager Warren Schaeffer said that Antonio Senzatela was ruled out for the rotation as he’s not stretched out enough, per Patrick Lyons of Rockies Insider. Senzatela will be in the bullpen, which is where he ended last year’s campaign.

With that, the Rockies are down to two realistic options — Ryan Feltner and Chase Dollander.

Dollander was the Rockies’ first-round pick in 2023 out of Tennessee. He was rushed to the Majors last season and endured a rough rookie season. He went 2-12 with a 6.52 ERA in 21 starts. He struck out 82 and walked 49 in 98 innings as batters hit .270 against him. He was on the injured list twice, once with right forearm tightness and then with a right patellar tendon strain that ended his season.

His spring training has been rough. He is 1-1 with a 6.43 ERA in five games (four starts) with 10 strikeouts and seven walks in 14 innings. He was sharp early, but he’s allowed eight earned runs in his last two appearances, the latter of which was on Monday.

Feltner has more experience. He was Colorado’s fourth-round pick in 2018 out of Ohio State. The right-hander broke into the Majors in 2021 and last season he only pitched in six games, as he went 0-2 with a 4.75 ERA. He made the opening day roster but went on the injured list after a month with back spasms. As he was set to return, he has shoulder inflammation in July that ended his season.

Statistically, he hasn’t been better than Dollander. He is 0-2 with a 10.03 ERA in five games (two starts) this spring. He has 14 strikeouts and 10 walks in 11.2 innings as batters are hitting .304 against him.

The Rockies will have to determine which is the better option for that fifth game — at least to start the season. With neither pitching well, it’s their biggest question entering opening day.