The Rockies’ Most Obvious Position Battle Still Isn’t Settled

The Colorado Rockies knew they had to make a change this offseason to ensure a better future for their franchise. This offseason saw the Rockies acquire a handful of experienced players to help get the train back on track, on both sides of the baseball.

However, through the additions and subtractions this offseason, the Rockies still have a very important position to award to a player out of spring training: first base. Colorado removed Michael Toglia from the roster this offseason, making it an open job up for grabs within the Rockies camp.

MLB.com's Thomas Harding lists this position as the position the Rockies still need to decide on who will be their everyday man. Some options stand out more than others, but Colorado must go with the player who makes the most sense and has impressed this spring.

The Rockies' 1B Candidates

TJ Rumfield

Colorado Rockies first baseman T.J. Rumfield (64) celebrates with teammates. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

When the Rockies made the trade with the New York Yankees earlier this offseason to acquire first baseman T.J. Rumfield, they knew he'd be a part of the future; they just didn't know the future may be sooner rather than later.

So far this spring, Rumfield has been the Rockies' best option at the plate. He's hit four home runs, has driven in five RBIs, has walked four times, and has only struck out once in 22 at-bats. He played in Triple-A the last two seasons, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Rumfield make a case for the opening day role.

Edouard Julien

Former Minnesota Twins second baseman Edouard Julien (47) throws the ball to first base. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

One of the players that the Rockies brought in this season, who has MLB experience, Edouard Julien, could be the answer to fill in at first base. Primarily known for being a second baseman, Julien can play any position that Colorado asks of him.

Looking to get a second chance in Colorado, earning the first baseman role would be a good step in the right direction. He will likely see time at first base, but might not be there primarily.

Troy Johnston

Colorado Rockies outfielder Troy Johnston (20) poses for Photo Day. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Troy Johnston was brought in this offseason as well, as the former Miami Marlin could be the frontrunner out of players with MLB experience to earn the role. Last year, Johnston was on fire at the plate, and so far this spring, he's looked very consistent.

Johnston will likely see a major role increase from what he saw last season in Miami, and if the Rockies don't want to use him as a first baseman all the time, he can shag in the outfield as well.