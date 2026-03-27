Rockies Opening Day Lineup: Batting Order, Starting Pitcher and Injury Report

The Colorado Rockies open their 2026 season on the road against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park, with first pitch set for 5:10 p.m. MT. After a brutal 2025 campaign, manager Warren Schaeffer has his lineup set, and there are a few spots worth talking about.

The Colorado Rockies shared the confirmed Opening Day batting order via their official X account. Kyle Freeland gets the ball as the starting pitcher, taking the mound on Opening Day for the third consecutive season. Here is the full batting order:

Jake McCarthy, LF

Hunter Goodman, C

Willi Castro, 2B

Ezequiel Tovar, SS

T.J. Rumfield, 1B

Jordan Beck, RF

Brenton Doyle, CF

Edouard Julien, DH

Kyle Karros, 3B

McCarthy leading off makes sense given his elite speed. He is one of the faster runners in the league, and that alone makes him a threat at the top of the order. Goodman batting second is the most interesting call here. Putting the team's best power hitter that high up means Schaeffer wants him seeing pitches early and often against Miami.

Castro and Tovar back-to-back in the three and four holes gives Colorado a real threat in the middle. Both can make contact, and Tovar comes in with momentum after a strong World Baseball Classic run with Venezuela.

After a spring that turned heads, T.J. Rumfield slots in fifth at first base. Beck, Doyle, and Julien fill out the bottom half, with Kyle Karros getting his shot at third after holding his own all spring.

Colorado Rockies Pitching Staff, Rotation Order and Injury Updates

Freeland going on Opening Day for the third straight year is a statement of trust from the organization. Behind him, the rotation lines up as Michael Lorenzen, Jose Quintana, Tomoyuki Sugano, and Ryan Feltner. Rockies officially announced the full pitching staff earlier this week, with Feltner holding down the fifth spot for now.

The problem is what is missing. McCade Brown is on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. Pierson Ohl and RJ Petit are both out for the full season after Tommy John surgery, and Jeff Criswell is on the 60-day IL with a torn right elbow ligament.

Four pitchers gone before the first pitch is thrown. For a full look at what that means for the Rockies' pitching depth heading into April, the bullpen will need to cover ground quickly.

Freeland against Miami's lineup is a winnable spot on paper. Whether this lineup can back him up with enough run support, especially against Sandy Alcantara, is the real question on Opening Day.