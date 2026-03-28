Rockies Rookie Slams First Career Home Run off Marlins Rising Star

The Colorado Rockies knew they were getting a player with potential in TJ Rumfield.

In January, the Rockies sent pitcher Angel Chivilli to the Yankees for Rumfield in a deal that raised few eyebrows outside of the two clubs. Rumfield had never played in the Majors and was a 12th round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021. A low-level trade got him to New York, where his path to the Majors was blocked by other prospects.

The Rockies had a need for more help at first base. Colorado released Michael Toglia. Blaine Crim was left from last year. Charlie Condon was unlikely to be ready for the Majors for opening day, though he certainly cut it close with a great spring.

On Saturday, it got better.

TJ Rumfield’s First MLB Home Run

Witness the first Major League homer for #Rockies rookie 1B TJ Rumfield pic.twitter.com/PenDfm8T7v — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) March 28, 2026

Rumfield was already off to a good start after Friday’s opener. He went 1-for-3 and drew a walk in a game the Rockies lost, 2-1. But he got them off to an even better start in his first at-bat against Marlins right-hander Eury Pérez.

Rumfield worked Pérez to a 2-1 count before he slammed a 98 mph four-seam fastball out over the plate into the seats in right-center field.

Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes hope this is the start of something big for the 25-year-old, who showed plenty of promise with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season.

In 2025 he slashed .285/.378/.447 with 16 home runs and 87 RBI in 138 games. It was his third straight minor league season with at least 15 home runs. Entered this season with a career minor league slash of .271/.365/.431 with 52 home runs and 260 RBI.

Colorado has adopted an approach of competition this season. DePodesta and his staff were strategic. They wanted veterans that would force younger players to compete with them and win jobs. That’s part of the reason they traded Edouard Julien, who can play multiple positions, including first base. But Rumfield as drawn the start there each of the first two games because he earned the job in spring training. He slashed .286/.359/.554 with five home runs and 13 RBI.

The job is by no means his. There is plenty of competition on the roster and like any rookie, Rumfield is bound to experience slumps here and there. But, after two games he’s off to a solid start and has a career milestone that most Major League players need longer to achieve. It’s been a good weekend in Miami for the rookie.