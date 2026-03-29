Rockies Star Prospect Sets New Career High in Latest Minor League Start

The Colorado Rockies optioned Charlie Condon back to Triple-A at the end of spring training. Part of the logic? A lack of Triple-A at-bats.

After his start to Saturday’s game with Albuquerque, it can be reasonably asked how many he’ll need?

Condon played his second game with Albuquerque on Saturday and wasted no time setting a new career high with five RBI, as he hit back-to-back home runs, against Oklahoma City. Coming off a 1-for-4 game in the season opener, he was treating Saturday’s game like it was batting practice.

Charlie Condon’s Career High

Charlie Condon homers in back-to-back at-bats!



The 2024 first-rounder (@Rockies) has already set a career high with 5 RBIs for the Triple-A @ABQTopes: pic.twitter.com/HHHqylYV4V — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 28, 2026

Oklahoma City started Ryder Ryan on the mound and Condon, batting cleanup, slammed a three-run home run to give the Isotopes a 3-0 lead in the first inning. He hit the second offering, a 92.9 mph slider that caught the inside of the plate and pulled it to left field. That scored Adael Amador and Sterlin Thompson.

Condon got another shot at Ryan in the third inning, with Thompson already on second base after he doubled. This time, Condon had to work hard for it, facing five pitches and laying off three balls. But the money pitch was an 84.2 mph slider that hit the bottom third part of the strike zone and made for an easy ball for Condon to pull.

That was after three innings. There would be more chances for Condon to add to the total.

He is the No. 2 prospects in the Rockies system per MLB Pipeline, behind only Ethan Holliday. The 2024 first-round pick spent most of spring training with the Rockies in Major League camp and wasn’t optioned until the tail end of the spring. That’s because his bat was productive and he kept himself in the race. He slashed .385/.457/.718 with three home runs and nine RBI.

TJ Rumfield ended up winning the roster spot and made his first two Major League starts this weekend in Miami. He hit his first career MLB home run on Saturday.

Condon may not be far behind. The Rockies haven’t put a timeline on him at Triple-A but haven’t put up guardrails either. Last year he slashed 268/.376/.444 with 14 home runs and 58 RBI. He also had 16 doubles and three triples as he played for three affiliates, ending the season at Double-a Hartford. He also played in the Arizona Fall League, where he slashed .337/.439/.434 with one home run and 13 RBI in 22 games.

That red-hot bat only carried over into the spring and into his first two games at Albuquerque. Right now, it’s a matter of when, not if, Condon makes his MLB debut with Colorado.