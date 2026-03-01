What Spring Reps Reveal About Colorado Rockies Prospect Trust Level
The Colorado Rockies have a completely new look heading into the 2026 season. Coming off the worst season in franchise history, they have a clean slate heading into the new year.
Warren Schaeffer is back as the full time manager and Paul DePodesta and Josh Byrnes will take over in the front office after Bill Schmidt stepped down.
After the season that they just had, spotting the sure fire, everyday players might take a little squinting. Hunter Goodman, coming off a 30 homer season as a catcher will be in the lineup every day and the same goes for the young shortstop Ezequiel Tovar. Both Mickey Moniak and Brenton Doyle could be considered as well, but they aren't as locked as Tovar and Goodman.
Thus, the eyes turn to Colorado's prospects during this spring, and really the forseeable future. Ethan Holliday, Charlie Condon and Brody Brecht are the future of this team. They're not the only prospects who could be fighting for an Opening Day spot, but in order to project that, there needs to be a deep dive of the playing time each day.
Are There Any Prospects Trending Towards the Big League Roster?
The biggest prospect name on the spring training roster is Charlie Condon, the team's first round pick in 2024. The slugger has had a bit of an up and down career in pro ball so far, but really found his swing in the back half of 2025 and then went on to hit .337 with an .873 OPS in the Arizona Fall League.
Condon was selected to be the middle of the order power bat and he has been doing that so far this spring. He's appeared in seven games so far and has been hitting the cover off of the bat. The 26-year-old has hit three home runs, driven in five and is slugging 1.231 with a .538 average.
He's likely not going to be on the opening day roster, but if he continues the success he found at the end of the season last year and carries it over to start this year in Triple-A, the Rockies would be hard pressed to keep him down for long. Even after Goodman's breakout season, they do not have a bat with the caliber of power Condon has.
He's played the second most games, which is a good sign that the Rockies are willing to give him a ton of reps.
In a similar category, Cole Carrigg has been getting a ron of reps. Though he isn't hitting for the power that Condon is, Carrigg has been swinging the bat well, too. In 18 at-bats, he has collected seven hits. Two doubles and a triple for extra bases and he has driven in four and even stolen a base.
In spring last year, the 23-year-old only had 19 at-bats total. It's a good sign for him that they are ramping his work load up like that. He doesn't have a direct path to playing time in the big leagues, unlike Condon, who could take over at first pretty easily. Carrigg, a utility player, is blocked at nearly every position he plays.
Unless he flat out beats out Edouard Julien out for the second base job, it's tough to see the prospect breaking into the outfield role as the fourth guy when they have Zac Veen, another young player who is seeing a lot of reps. Carrigg is a name to monitor when the going gets rough for the guys on the fringe.
Veen, however, seems like the logical choice as the fourth outfielder with a chance to break into the everyday lineup. A former top ten pick, he struggled in 12 games during his debut last season, but he has a good track record. An .823 OPS with 15 stolen bases at Triple-A last season, he provides a few key aspects right away.
He's another young player who has been getting a lot of playing time early on. The same goes for T.J. Rumfield, who has more at-bats than even Veen does this year.
It's clear the Rockies are trending towards youth moving forward. Not only in roster construction on paper, but they're giving the kids the chance to shine and make a good impression. The more the big league staff sees them, the more trust they can build moving forward.