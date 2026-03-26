Rockies’ Top Young Pitcher Named Biggest Unknown Ahead of 2026 Season

The Colorado Rockies have one more day before they take the field for opening day against the Miami Marlins, looking to get their season off on the right foot. Bringing in a ton of new faces to help get this franchise back on the right track, one player from the 2025 team has a ton ahead of him.

The Rockies' top prospect from a season ago, who made his MLB debut in 2025, Chase Dollander, goes into his second season in Colorado, yet stands out as the most unknown player on the roster. And this can be thought about in one of two ways.

1. He's the Unknown Factor Due to Pending Breakout

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Dollander (32) takes the mound. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Dollander didn't pitch well whatsoever in his first year in the majors, but from what he's shown in the minors, he can be a very effective pitcher. This spring, Dollander continued to get hit around, but started to find his footing near the end of the training period.

He wasn't good enough to make the starting rotation, which features Kyle Freeland, Jose Quintana, Michael Lorenzen, Ryan Feltner, and Tomoyuki Sugano and will start the season as part of the bullpen. But if good things are to come for Dollander, then:

2. He's the Unknown Factor Due to Potential Setback

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander (32) pitches. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His spring numbers, as stated, weren't terrific, and from what we've seen of him against major league hitters, Dollander hasn't missed a ton of bats. Luckily for the Rockies, if Dollander does have a minor setback, pressure still isn't on his shoulders given that Colorado has a tough time competing in the NL West as is.

MLB.com's Thomas Harding listed Dollander as the Rockies unknown factor for a specific reason:

"Routinely able to get to two strikes, Dollander must find the ability to put hitters away – not only with the strikeout but with the pitch-count-saving ground ball. The Rockies expect him to rise to the front of the rotation. Whether it’s now or later, Dollander will have the chance to begin realizing that future," Harding wrote.

If Dollander has a strong season, the Rockies will win more games because of it. If he struggles, the Rockies will lose more often. If Colorado is serious about ramping him up to turn into the pitcher they want him to be in the future, they'll have to keep him on the mound regardless of successes and struggles in 2026.