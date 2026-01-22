Rockies Latest First-Round Pick Franchise’s Only Current Top 100 Prospect
The Colorado Rockies are putting a premium on developing their own talent.
Under president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes, they’re hoping to correct some of the player development mistakes that have impacted the franchise, including releasing two former first-round picks — pitcher Ryan Rolison and first baseman Michael Toglia.
One prospect the Rockies aren’t near ready to turn their backs on is last year’s first-round pick, Ethan Holliday. Baseball America (subscription required) recently released its updated Top 100 prospects in Major League Baseball and Holliday was the only Colorado player to make the list at No. 80.
Ethan Holliday’s Pro Career
The Rockies selected Holliday with the No. 4 overall pick in July. Holliday signed one of the largest signing bonuses in baseball history, getting $9 million to follow in his father’s footsteps. Matt Holliday was the Rockies’ seventh-round pick in 1999, and he made his MLB debut in 2005. He played his first five seasons, along with his final season, with Colorado.
That’s what his older brother, Jackson, did with the Baltimore Orioles after he was selected No. 1 overall in 2022. He rocketed through their system in 2023, playing at every affiliate, and made his MLB debut in mid-April in 2024. He is now Baltimore’s starting second baseman.
Ethan Holliday is a middle infielder and was drafted out of Stillwater (Okla.) High School as a shortstop. He played 18 games at Class-A Fresno, where he slashed .239/.357/.380 with two home runs and six RBI. It’s possible he’ll get a non-roster invitation to spring training next year.
It’s going to take time for the former prep star to position himself for the Majors, but he could begin the 2026 season at High-A, if the Rockies felt he got enough out of Fresno or he has a great performance at spring training.
Baseball America is bullish on Holliday reaching the Majors in the next few years. Late last year it published a projected 2029 Rockies batting order, which included Holliday. The rest of the order included catcher Hunter Goodman, first baseman Charlie Condon, second baseman Roldy Brito, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, left fielder Jared Thomas, center fielder Cole Carrigg, right fielder Max Belyeu and designated hitter Kyle Karros.
One prospect that didn’t make the Top 100 was outfielder and first baseman Charlie Condon, who was considered the organization’s No. 1 prospect before Holliday was drafted. The former Georgia star reached Double-A Hartford and starred in the Arizona Fall League.