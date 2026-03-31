This Rockies Prospect’s Future in Coors Is Not Far Away

The Colorado Rockies are an organization that needs all the help they can get from their farm system. One prospect that looks like he’s ready to help the big league club currently sits in Triple-A, and after making his debut at the level has proved he will be banging on the door.

Charlie Condon, the No. 2 prospect in the Rockies organization according to MLB Pipeline, has been a notable name since his time in college with the Georgia Bulldogs. The former Golden Spikes Winner has had a solid minor league career, and has carried it into his 2026 start.

After posting an OPS just shy of .800 across High-A and Double-A last season, Condon would be sent to Triple-A after a strong spring training. In 20 games this spring, he slashed .385/.457/.718 with three home runs, and a 195 wRC+.

Condon Continues to Make Strides

Colorado Rockies pitcher Charlie Condon | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Upon making his Triple-A debut, he didn’t skip a beat. In his first three games, Condon has tallied 14 plate appearances, where he’s slashed .500/.643/1.100, with two home runs, and a whopping 307 wRC+.

While it’s only a three game sample size, the thought of Condon debuting soon is now becoming an ever so prominent one. Some of the best raw power in the minor leagues, pairing that with the favorable park of Coors Field seems like a dream Rockies fans can’t wait to see come true.

In Albuquerque, the conditions are just as favorable for him to continue to hit at a high level. If he can maintain that, it would feel like a disservice to the franchise to keep Condon down in the minor leagues.

What Is Holding Condon Back

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are only a couple of questions that remain with Condon’s game before he can reach the inevitable call-up. One is whether the swing-and-miss concerns decrease at all, and the other is where he will find time on the field.

If he can maintain high level production with the power, the swing-and-miss concerns can certainly be mitigated, but finding him a spot in the field to take away from a proven Major Leaguer is the tougher question to answer.

A primary first-baseman, that spot will be hard to break into due to the fact TJ Rumfield earned that spot after spring training.

The outfield or DH spot however, is where he could breakthrough. After playing a game in right field at Triple-A, Colorado is showing that they’re trying everything to find a spot for him in the near future.