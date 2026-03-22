Three Colorado Rockies Players Who Need Solid Starts to Retain Roster Spots

The Colorado Rockies aim for a stronger season from the start compared to last year’s poor performance. With spring training nearing its end and the regular season approaching, the Rockies' starting lineup and rotation look to be taking shape for the 2026 campaign.

However, just because the front office signed a handful of veterans and made trades to enhance the roster, no spot feels solidified until the season begins. Therefore, several Colorado players can't be complacent about making the roster, as the Rockies organization is as internally competitive as ever.

That being said, here are three Rockies who are projected to make the opening day roster who must have a strong start to their season, especially if they want to hold down a job.

1. 2B Edouard Julien

MLB Colorado Rockies second baseman Edouard Julien | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Rockies made a trade this offseason with the Minnesota Twins to acquire second baseman Edouard Julien to be a part of the roster for 2026. Julien has shown in the past to be a bat a team can rely on, but following this past year, he took a considerable step back.

After posting back-to-back seasons with a negative WAR, Julien will likely be the starting second baseman based of veteranish alone. But if he doesn't get off to a hot start, Ryan Ritter could be right behind him, ready to take his role.

Ritter has had a strong spring, hitting above .300 in 51 at-bats, and was a positive WAR player in the 60 games he played in 2025. He can play defensively, and his hot hitting at the plate should be a threat to Julien. We'll have to wait and see how this position battle pans out.

2. 1B/OF Troy Johnston

Colorado Rockies outfielder Troy Johnston (20) hits during spring training. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The first base position has been a battle all spring long for the Rockies, but following the news of Charlie Condon getting sent down to the minor leagues to begin the season, it's Troy Johnston with the pressure on his shoulders to hold down the role.

Johnston had a strong season with the Miami Marlins in a limited number of games in 2025. His power at the plate and ability to play in the outfield will help Colorado, so long as he's productive at the plate.

Both T.J. Rumfield and Condon could be breathing down the neck of Johnston to claim that first baseman role.

3. UTL Willi Castro

Colorado Rockies left fielder Willi Castro (3) arrives to the game. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

One of the more underrated signings this offseason for the Rockies was Willi Castro. He fills a lot of boxes for the franchise and can fill in wherever needed on the field, except for catcher. Projected to be the starting third baseman, however, he has to start hot to hold down that role.

Kyle Karros has been on fire this spring, so much so that Colorado might want to give the second-year player a more prominent role, especially if he carries his spring success into the regular season.

The Rockies have positional battles internally, which will only help their productivity on the field.