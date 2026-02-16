Three Rockies Crack Latest Top 100 Prospect Rankings Ahead of Spring Training
The Colorado Rockies have undergone a few changes this offseason to their front office and to their roster. Paul DePodesta is entering his first year as the ballclub's president of baseball operations, and notable names like starter Michael Lorenzen and utility man Willi Castro are now on the roster.
But outside of veteran players, the Rockies are also in the company of a great handful of young talent. These are players who are considered top prospects and could end up becoming serious competition in the Major Leagues.
FanGraphs released their 2026 Top 100 Prospect Rankings earlier today, and three of Colorado's budding stars cracked the list. Two of them were expected to, but the third made a surprise appearance.
Trio of Talent Gearing Up for Upcoming Campaign
The highest-ranked Rockies prospect was third baseman Ethan Holliday, who came in at No. 47. Last season with the Single-A Fresno Grizzlies, Holliday slashed .239/.357/.380 with a .737 OPS and two homers through 18 games.
With baseball in his blood as the brother of Jackson Holliday and son of Matt Holliday, expectations are already high for him, but his numbers back him up. He is worth keeping an eye on this year.
Behind Holliday, further down in the rankings is Charlie Condon, who landed at No. 67. Picked by the Rockies third overall in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft, 22-year-old Condon didn't come with much doubt. He's young, but he brings immense potential to the plate.
While in the minors last season, he slashed .268/.376/.444 with a .820 OPS and 14 homers through 99 games—a significant boost from his 2024 results.
The third Colorado prospect just barely cracked the Top 100 list. Ranking at No. 99 was center fielder Roldy Brito. In 2025, he posted a strong season with the Grizzlies, slashing .371/.444/516 with a stunning .960 OPS and four homers through 84 games.
With the Rockies having three prospects ranked, fans should be eager to see how their upcoming seasons play out. Fostering young talent is just as important as holding onto veterans, but many prospects tend to be overlooked, particularly when they're attached to a franchise that has struggled as much as Colorado has. However, this trio might not be in the shadows for much longer.
There's true potential for Holliday, Condon and Brito to have breakout performances this year, but will they be granted the chance to capitalize on such opportunities?