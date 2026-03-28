What the Rockies Opening Day Defeat Told Us — And What It Didn’t

The 2026 season got underway for the Colorado Rockies on Friday as they went to battle against the Miami Marlins on the road. This season, the Rockies are looking to turn things around from the disaster that was 2025, and just because they dropped game one, it doesn't mean they aren't taking steps forward.

For example, look at the score. The Marlins beat the Rockies 2-1 in a well-pitched game. Colorado had the worst earned run average in Major League Baseball in 2025 with a 5.97, but held an contact driven Miami team to just two runs.

That being said, here's what the loss taught us, and also didn't teach us, going into the rest of the season.

1. Jake McCarthy is a Strong Leadoff

Colorado Rockies center fielder Jake McCarthy (31) hits in spring training. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Just because the offense couldn't get things going as a whole, offseason trade acquisition with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Jake McCarthy, has made a strong first impression as a leadoff hitter. This spring, he was successful and he just carried it until opening day.

McCarthy has become known for his speed and defense, but if he can continue to hit at the plate, this could be a move that will pay off in the end. It's too early to tell, but this is a great start.

2. Hunter Goodman is Still the Rockies Best Hitter

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) warms up. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The spring was not kind to All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman, but as soon as he showed up in Miami, he could smell it was time to produce at the plate. Through four at-bats, Goodman got two hits and caught very well behind the dish, which is reflected in the final score.

Goodman took a huge step forward last season, smashing 31 home runs and earning his first Silver Slugger Award, and he only proved that he is still the best hitter that this lineup has to offer, both power and contact-wise.

3. Kyle Freeland Will Be Fine, But Needs Better Stamina

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) exits the game against the Miami Marlins. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The ace of the pitching staff for the Rockies took the mound and pitched fairly well against the Marlins. Kyle Freeland went 4.1 innings with two strikeouts, two walks, and two runs allowed in 81 pitches.

Freeland will be the key to success from a starting pitching standpoint this season, and for him to be most effective, keeping the bullpen arms at ease is key to pitching deeper into games. The bullpen pitched well this time, but it's definitely a weak point on this roster.