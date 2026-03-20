What We Got Right and Wrong About the Rockies in Spring Training

The Colorado Rockies have played solid baseball throughout spring training. The Rockies have a 12-13 record, 8-5 on the road but 4-8 at home.

Every spring, players seek to give 110% on every pitch and every at-bat to elevate their potential and give coaches a sense of what's to come. This spring, we had some expectations met, and then there were surprises we didn't see coming.

Naturally, we will be right and wrong about certain things from the team.

What We Got Right

Colorado Rockies pitcher Charlie Condon | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Charlie Condon is everything that we expected to happen. There was growing confidence that the top prospect was going to deliver for Colorado sooner rather than later. The 23-year-old is having a terrific spring, slashing .389/.452/1.175 OPS with three home runs, nine RBIs, three doubles, 14 hits, 6 runs in 19 games in 42 at-bats.

Condon is playing with so much focus and determination. His willingness to drive the ball and stay steady at the plate is unbelievable. As he continues to grow and mature as a player, his chances of getting regular-season playing time increase.

The Rockies might play it safe and not add him to the Opening Day roster. However, his performance is doing all the talking, and it shouldn't surprise anyone who has been following his progress.

What We Got Wrong

The 26-year-old Hunter Goodman had an outstanding 2025 season, earning his first all-star selection and the Silver Slugger Award. It was a rough season for the Rockies, but Goodman was the Rockies' MVP player. Goodman finished the season hitting 31 home runs while slashing .278/.323/.520.

This year's spring training has been a different story. We expected Goodman to pick up where he left off. It's surprising to see how much he's struggling this spring. Although Goodman has recorded two home runs and nine RBIs, he's slashing .162/.233/.324 with nine strikeouts in 13 games.

Some of the swings he's making are not bright decisions. We understand it's spring training, and we may be overconcerned. Still, we did not expect Goodman to perform this poorly, especially since he's a very important player in the lineup. The team can't afford to have another lousy season.

The Rockies will begin their season on the road against the Miami Marlins. Goodman can easily turn it up by getting off to a hot start. He's a lock to be on the Opening Day roster. Let's hope he can show everyone that he's still a tough hitter like he was last season, or even better.