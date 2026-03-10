Who the Rockies Already Know Will Be on the Opening Day Roster

The Colorado Rockies may still have several roster position battles occurring in spring training, but a significant portion of the Opening Day roster is already decided.

After a third season of 100+ losses, the organization started making some very welcome changes. Nearly every aspect of the team needed to be reevaluated, and new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta has a large challenge ahead.

As DePodesta tries to lead the charge, he put his faith in Warren Schaeffer as the manager. Together they will be trying to convert the struggling team to more modern, analytics-driven philosophies. Throughout camp it has been evident that player morale seems to be better and everyone is looking to turn things around.

With all of the changes, there is still a lot to sort through, but the Opening Day lineup is starting to take shape.

Cornerstones of the Rockies Lineup

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar is an obvious lock for the Opening Day roster. The young infielder is an important piece of Colorado’s long-term plan. He brings elite defense and steadily improving offense to the table.

Behind the plate, Hunter Goodman is ready to play a key role again this season. Goodman’s ability to contribute both offensively and defensively gives the Rockies flexibility, something that is becoming increasingly valuable to the team.

Outfield Anchors for Colorado

Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

There may be a surprise in the outfield, but for now, it feels like Jordan Beck, Brenton Doyle and newly acquired Jake McCarthy will take the field on Opening Day.

Doyle seems like an obvious lock. He has established himself as a premier defensive center fielder in the MLB. He has consistently saved runs with his range and arm strength.

McCarthy brings speed and versatility to the lineup. His athleticism will be a welcome addition in the outfield, where he can cover significant ground and create some pressure on the basepaths. The size of Coors Field’s outfield requires fast athletic outfielders\s and McCarthy should be a perfect fit.

Pitching Taking Shape

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Rockies made several moves to strengthen their pitching, and for good reason. In almost all categories of statistics, Colorado found itself at the bottom in 2025. The team added Michael Lorenzen, Tomoyuki Sugano and Jose Quintana, all of whom should be locks in the rotation when the season starts.

The Rockies have already named Kyle Freeland as the starting pitcher on Opening Day. The new signings, while only for one year, should provide more support to Freeland in the pitching department.

Remaining Battles Still to Be Decided

Despite what has already been decided, there are still several decisions to be made for Colorado. The roster may not be finalized until the hours before Opening Day.

Bench roles, bullpen spots, first base, and possibly even a pitching position are still left to be battled out. Spring training is in its final weeks, and things are starting to become clear. The time is now for those position players still trying to make the roster to step up and prove their worth.