One Rockies Player Who Deserves a Contract Extension

The Colorado Rockies are on the right path back to greatness, but it might take longer than fans might think. After putting up another 100+-loss season, Colorado needs 2027 to be a major leap in the right direction.

The Rockies offense saw some improvements, with many starters taking steps in the right direction. The issue that continues for the franchise is finding pitchers to hold down Coors Field. However, if the offense is the strongest link, the front office should invest in as many good players as possible.

Mickey Moniak already got an extension after his solid first half of 2026, but the offense needs more to build around. With Kyle Karros, Cole Carrigg and Hunter Goodman all viable options, the front office should lock up another key to the offense on a two-year deal.

Why Jake McCarthy Should Be Extended

Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake McCarthy (31) hits a triple at Coors Field. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what was one of the quietest trades of the offseason, the Rockies got a star in outfielder Jake McCarthy from the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCarthy, a former first-round pick, broke out in the best way for Colorado, setting several new career highs.

Hitting 15 home runs, 13 triples, 30 doubles, 32 stolen bases and an .809 OPS, McCarthy was the definition of a leadoff hitter for a struggling franchise. McCarthy is already under team control, but the franchise might need to reward the outfielder for his phenomenal season.

McCarthy is set to become a free agent in 2029, which is why he would be the perfect candidate for a two-year contract extension. It bypasses arbitration and keeps McCarthy in purple and black until 2028.

The former first-rounder made just over $1 million this season and could be in the two-year, $10 million range if the Rockies wanted to get a deal done. Regardless, McCarthy will likely be on the roster so long as he produces, but his production showed no signs of slowing in 2026.

At the end of August, McCarthy joined MLB Network and clearly stated what the Rockies' identity would be for the coming years, a role in which he is expected to be a significant contributor.

"Regardless of how the lineup is laid out, it's a lot of guys getting on base, or if it's not their night, they're working walks. When you have a well-rounded team like that, you can win a lot of games," McCarthy said.

The lead off hitter is right in front of the Rockies eyes, it's time to get him to put ink to paper.