The Rockies Player They Should Be Building Around in 2027

After a fourth straight 100-loss season, the Colorado Rockies enter a rather big offseason this winter, the second under president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta. Despite another 100-loss season in Denver, there were some positives that came out of it under first-year full-time manager Warren Schaeffer.

There are questions not only surrounding each MLB club this offseason, but across MLB in general. There is the looming work stoppage on Dec. 1 that appears to be coming. Before then, some baseball business will take place, but if the stoppage becomes reality, then it could be a quiet and long winter.

Before the lockout, there are going to be some decisions that have to be made, and one of them for the Rockies is who they are going to continue to build around for next season and beyond.

Hunter Goodman is the Player the Rockies Should Build Around

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trade rumors have surrounded Colorado catcher Hunter Goodman since his breakout 2025 campaign, when he slashed .278/.323/.520 with 31 home runs and 91 RBIs. In 2026, he was a National League All-Star for the second straight season after he slashed .245/.310/.529 with 41 home runs and 88 RBIs.

It would be easy for DePodesta to listen to trade offers and he may, but in the overall big picture, a power-hitting catcher with the offensive numbers that Goodman has is not something that you trade away just to trade away players. Could the Rockies get a good player in return? Yes, but Goodman's power in the middle of the lineup is something that can't easily be replaced.

The 26-year-old Goodman, who won a Silver Slugger Award in 2025, is part of a core that Colorado had in 2026 and that showed promise. First baseman TJ Rumfield had a very good first full MLB season after being acquired from the New York Yankees last offseason. He is in the running for the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

Cole Carrigg came up in 2026 and became an everyday player after being called up in early June. He was arguably one of the Rockies' better hitters when he played and most impactful players in the lineup at times. A middle of the order of Goodman-Rumfield-Carrigg is something that Colorado fans could get used to in 2027 and beyond.

There are going to be some decisions made this winter, but it should be an easy one for DePodesta when it comes to moving some young players. Hunter Goodman is a player you build around for next year and beyond.