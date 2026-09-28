Assigning Mickey Moniak’s 2026 Colorado Campaign a Final Grade

When evaluating the Colorado Rockies' 2026 campaign, you can't leave out former first overall pick from the 2016 MLB Draft, Mickey Moniak. Since joining the franchise in 2025, Moniak has taken his career to a new level, but how high that level will be is still up in the air.

Moniak's performance in the first half of the season brought hope to the Rockies. He showcased his power, demonstrated his ability to hit in clutch situations, and displayed strong leadership in the clubhouse. With a batting average of .278 and 15 home runs in the first half, he attracted interest from multiple franchises looking to trade for the outfielder/designated hitter.

Colorado elected to keep Moniak and issued him a two-year extension worth $16.25 million, but after the ink dried on the contract, Moniak wasn't the same player. In the second half of the 2026 campaign, Moniak held a .195 batting average with eight home runs.

Breaking Down Moniak's 2026 Campaign

Colorado Rockies designated hitter Mickey Moniak (22) at Oracle Park. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moniak finished 2026 with 23 home runs, 65 RBIs, 17 doubles, a .238 batting average and an OPS of .758. The season on paper doesn't look too bad, but seeing how he began the season compared to how he finished it, the Rockies need some answers this offseason regarding their new investment.

The Rockies were a long shot to make the playoffs in the first place, so based on that, the review won't be as critical as it could be. Moniak, 28, has two more years to continue to be that power threat in the middle to end of the Colorado lineup, helping get this franchise out of the gutter.

The best months for Moniak came in spirts, and it shows in his monthly splits from 2026.

Monthly Splits

April (89 ABs)- .315 AVG, .361 OBP, .652 SLG, .1.013 OPS



May (61 ABs)- .230 AVG, .299 OBP, .541 SLG, .839 OPS



June (23 ABs)- .130 AVG, .167 OBP, .261 SLG, .428 OPS



July (75 ABs)- .320 AVG, .338 OBP, .560 SLG, .898 OPS



August (96 ABs)- .188 AVG, .226 OBP, .365 SLG, .591 OPS



September (60 ABs)- .150 AVG, .177 OBP, .333 SLG, .515 OPS

Monaik was placed on the injured list and wound up missing a month with right ankle tendinitis before returning near the end of June. In July, Moniak figured it out, but as soon as the weather got cold, so did Moniak, not looking like a major-league hitter at the plate.

For a player believed to be a game-changer earlier in the season, as well as a veteran looking to find his spot in the everyday lineup, Moniak can't afford these heavy cold spells because when he went cold, so did the Rockies.

Between August and September, Moniak held a .169 batting average and Colorado held a record of 15-37.

Colorado Rockies left fielder Mickey Moniak (22) reacts to his strikeout. Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect