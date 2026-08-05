Roc Solid: Colorado Rockies Prospect is a Spark Plus on Offense

Some scouts may have once overlooked young infielder Roc Riggio, but they are likely regretting their judgment now.

The multi-talented Colorado Rockies prospect continues to advance through the system and has displayed the kind of presence of the plate that looks ready for prime time. He's been putting up the kind of numbers that have him moving up the list of the franchise's potential future stars. That was evidenced when he was recently recognized by the organization for his performance last nont.

Riggio, 24, was named the Colorado Rockies' Offensive Player of the Month, encompassing all the players in their minor league system. Standing above them was the 5-9 spark plug with the slashing swing, who had been a bit of an underdog as he made his way into professional baseball. Originally a long shot, fourth-round pick by the New York Yankees, he's looking more and more like he could be the Rox second baseman of the future.

Roc Riggio's Prospect Trajectory

INF Roc Riggio has been named the Rockies Organization Offensive Player of the Month for July. The 24-year-old slashed .303/.465/.592 with 5 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 11 RBI and 7 SB in 22 games, leading the Eastern League in OBP and walks (23) during the month. Riggio was acquired from… pic.twitter.com/h7Q30HcoB3 — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) August 1, 2026

Riggio's red-hot July added to his overall numbers this year. He's hit .252, with 15 home runs, 47 RBI, and 16 stolen bases for the Hartford Yard Goats thus far. As far as his long-term outlook is concerned, he projects as an almost perfect prototype of a guy who might play second and hit second for in an everyday, MLB lineup. For Colorado, he represents another commodity in their climb back to respectability.

When Will Riggio Become a Rockie?

Riggio, being interviewed before a game in 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given his age and experience, the Rockies will want to promote the California native as quickly as they can. He could be in the bigs as soon as next season, but he would likely solidify his spot by 2028. He already looks as if his bat could translate to The Show right now, but given more time, he will only get better.

In terms of him being a part of any trades, that's highly unlikely for the young player. For now, it seems that Riggio is factored into the future by the organization. At the same time, he could be someone they end up getting way more out of than originally expected. Many may not have seen him coming, but he's definitely on their radar, and on the way, now.

But he'll be competing with a number of high-level prospects that could get their shot with the Rockies soon, including Charlie Condon, who is already at Triple-A Albuquerque and waiting for his shot.