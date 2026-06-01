Rockies' Achilles Heel Reared Its Ugly Head in Series Finale Against Giants

What a difference a month makes. After having the worst pitching staff in MLB last season, the Colorado Rockies appeared to be turning a corner in 2026. They finished April with a team ERA of 4.19. That might seem high, but for the Rockies, manager Warren Schaeffer and staff will take it and run with it.

However, when the calendar turned to May, things went in the opposite direction rather quickly. Entering their series finale on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, the Rockies sported a team ERA of 6.43 in May. That's two steps back for a team that showed some promising signs throughout the first month of the season.

The 162-game schedule over the course of a grinding MLB season is certainly going to have its ups and downs. However, Sunday's series finale against the Giants summed up perfectly what the month of May has been for Schaffer's club.

Giants Offensive Explosion Compounds Rockies May Troubles

Willy Adames | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Colorado was going for a weekend sweep of the San Francisco Giants and attempting to climb out of the basement in the National League West Division. San Francisco's offense exploded for 19 runs and scored at least one run in every inning except for the third. It led to a 19-6 rout, which was a fitting end to May for the Rockies.

The 19-run Giants onslaught raised Colorado's May team ERA to an MLB-worst 6.76. The Cincinnati Reds were the next closest team with a 5.35 team ERA in May. The signs were there that this was coming.

After a good month of April, roadblocks began showing up. Chase Dollander ended up on the injured list with Jose Quintana, while Tomoyuki Sugano's ERA had risen to 5.40. Put all of those together, along with struggles from Kyle Freeland after his injured list stint, and you have the results on the mound that speak for themselves. Colorado now owns the biggest run differential in MLB at minus-83.

First-year president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, had some offseason signings that could be flipped at the trade deadline with starting pitchers. However, the struggles of Michael Lorenzen are going to make it difficult to use him as a trade deadline chip and Quintana's injury is something the Rockies don't need right now.

The Rockies head to Southern California for a series against the Los Angeles Angels. If there was ever a time for the Angels to pop up on Colorado's schedule, it's this week. They are just one game better record-wise and could be the struggling offense that Schaeffer's pitching staff could get right against. A month brings new hope. At least that's what Colorado is hoping.