Quick Glance at Huge Improvements by Rockies Starting Pitcher Kyle Freeland

It is becoming nearly unfathomable that there are so many positive statements that can be made about the Colorado Rockies this season. Yes, it is very early into 2026, but Colorado is .500, and that never even happened in 2025. Not once.

Many aspects of this ballclub have led to their second series win of the season, an accomplishment that didn't happen until June last year. But the most notable change is regarding their pitching staff, specifically the starting rotation.

The starter for their opening day was Kyle Freeland, who is a familiar face from the staff last season, who started the year with a 7.00-plus ERA. Freeland has completely flipped the script for this season.

Land of the FREE 🔥



6.1 IP | 3 H | 1 ER | 1 BB | 5 K pic.twitter.com/1HErPhhENk — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 8, 2026

Freeland has made three starts and finished nearly 16 innings against some pretty powerful offenses including the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays.

In those appearances, he has a 2.30 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP. Obviously it is early on, but those are encouragng signs.

Freeland's 2026 Highlights

Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Right now, the 32-year-old is getting more effective with each start. At first glance, letting the Miami Marlins score a pair of runs on the pitcher in the season opener wasn't ideal, but that is only if someone isn't closely following baseball right now.

The Marlins have emerged as one of the best all-around offenses in either the National or American leagues, so there is nothing to hang his head about, especially with how he did in Rogers Centre against the reigning AL champion Toronto Blue Jays.

In Toronto, Freeland struck out two-time Silver Slugger George Springer twice, as well as Kazuma Okamoto. By the end of the game, the Rockies took the W as Freeland retired six batters who played for one of the most powerful offenses in the game.

Then, he went to Coors Field for his first home game against the Houston Astros who, going into the series, had scored the most runs in baseball.

Instead, the Rockies' pitching staff held the Astros to a measly run scored after Freeland struck out five including Jose Altuve twice, and Isaac Paredes.

Colorado has been known in recent years for having strong relievers, but without a starter to get the game trending in the right direction, the staff has been cooked. There is now a different narrative that is being written in Denver as the Rockies are far from the worst team in baseball.