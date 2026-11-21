The Colorado Rockies have added Jack O'Dowd to their Top 30 Prospects list following their trade with the Chicago White Sox. The 25-year-old has earned the recognition after a strong first season with the organization, which also saw him named the Arizona Fall League's 2026 Breakout Player of the Year.



MLB Pipeline announced O'Dowd's addition following Sean Sullivan's departure to the White Sox. The move comes after O'Dowd climbed three levels of the minor leagues and continued his development with an impressive performance in the Arizona Fall League.



O'Dowd's journey to this point has not been straightforward. He went undrafted after college and spent a season playing independent baseball before getting an opportunity with the Rockies this winter. He made the most of that opportunity and quickly moved through the organization's minor league system.



His performance in the Arizona Fall League brought him even more attention. O'Dowd led the league with eight doubles, six home runs and 14 extra-base hits. He also recorded 21 RBIs and 24 hits while posting a .641 slugging percentage, which ranked fourth in the league.

O'Dowd had already made an impression earlier in the competition. He won the Week 3 NFP Hitter of the Week award after hitting three home runs and leading the league in total bases, slugging percentage and OPS during that stretch. He was also selected to the National League Fall Stars roster and participated in the Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby, where he hit 15 home runs and reached the semifinals.

Texas Longhorns infielder Jack O'Dowd (27). Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

His rise has also come after dealing with doubts about his future in baseball. In a video shared by the Arizona Fall League, O'Dowd explained how difficult things became after he went undrafted coming out of college. He admitted that he questioned whether he should continue playing and felt pressure because of the potential people saw in him.



Despite those doubts, he decided to keep going and focus on becoming the best player he could be. That decision has now brought him to the Rockies' Top 30 Prospects list, giving him another important step in his development.



O'Dowd is also the son of former Rockies general manager Dan O'Dowd, adding another connection to the organization. However, his recent progress has come through his own journey after going undrafted and finding another opportunity in independent baseball.



The Rockies have now given him a place among their top prospects after his impressive rise through the minor leagues and strong Fall League campaign. With his Breakout Player of the Year recognition, O'Dowd has given the organization another young player to follow as he continues his professional career.