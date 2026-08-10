Rockies Announce Starting Pitchers as They Look to Play Spoiler Against Diamondbacks

As the dog days of summer approach in Denver, there is still a lot to play for across MLB for a lot of teams in the playoff race. The Colorado Rockies are not in playoff position, but manager Warren Schaeffer and his team still have investments to play for the rest of the season.

Coming off three straight 100-loss seasons, the Rockies are looking to avoid a fourth straight under new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta. There are 46 games remaining in the season for Colorado and they are 46-72. They need 17 wins to avoid another 100-loss season. It is going to be tight and it very well could come down to the final weekend of the regular season.

After dropping two out of three over the weekend against the St. Louis Cardinals, the Rockies head back West on the second stop on their three-city road trip. They begin a three-game series on Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the second and third National League wild-card spots. Colorado announced their starting pitchers for the next three games.

Rockies Announce Starters vs. Diamondbacks

Arizona being in the position that it's in is surprising to some. Catching the Los Angeles Dodgers feels like a dream and they are going to be in a dogfight the rest of the season for one of the National League wild-card berths. The Rockies have a golden opportunity to play spoiler this week. Here are the pitching matchups for the next three games.

Mon., Aug 10 • 9:40 PM EST: Gabriel Hughes (0-3, 4.25 ERA) vs. Michael Soroka (8-3, 3.07 ERA)

Tue, Aug 11 • 9:40 PM EST: Tomoyuki Sugano (11-5, 4.51 ERA) vs. Mitch Bratt (1-1, 3.90 ERA)

Wed, Aug 12 • 3:40 PM EST: Ryan Feltner (4-6, 5.71 ERA) vs. Merrill Kelly (8-9, 4.88 ERA)

Hughes gets the ball to begin the series and will be making his sixth start of the season for Schaeffer. Sugano has been a very good addition this season for Colorado and has been one of their better pitchers. Who had him looking for his 12th win of the season in the second week of August? That's how good he's been this season.

Feltner will look to turn things around in the final game of the series on Wednesday afternoon.

It might not seem like steps have been made this season, but steps have been made in DePodesta's first season in charge. They can take another step closer to avoiding losing 100 games by playing spoiler against Arizona, which needs every single win it can get. There is still meaningful baseball in Denver in August.