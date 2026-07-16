The Rockies' Best Trade Deadline Move Might Be No Big Move at All

MLB.com kept their outlook of the Colorado Rockies and their team needs simple.

In its breakdown of every team’s biggest need before the Aug. 3 deadline, MLB.com listed Colorado’s need as “talent all around, but starting pitching in particular.” That is a blunt evaluation, but it is also an accurate one.

The Rockies entered the All-Star break at 39-59, last in the National League West and still far from being a team that should treat the deadline like a buying opportunity. Their 5.44 team ERA is dead last in the MLB, and even after adding veteran starters, the team still gives up runs at a rapid rate.

That does not mean Colorado hasn't made progress. Compared to last year’s 43-win disaster, the Rockies have taken a step forward. Hunter Goodman became an All-Star. Kyle Karros and TJ Rumfield have shown signs of being useful young pieces. Compared to last year, the roster has far more life and reasons to remain optimistic.

However, improvement does not automatically change the long term plan.

The Rockies Should Not Force A Move

Jimmy Herget throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s biggest mistake would be treating modest progress like proof that it needs to chase short-term upgrades. The Rockies are still deep in a rebuild, so their deadline strategy should reflect that.

That is why MLB.com’s point about needing talent all around is important. The Rockies need more players who can be part of the next competitive roster. If Colorado explores trades, the focus should be on young, controllable talent, especially Major League-ready arms or hitters with upside who may need a fresh start elsewhere.

The Rockies can afford to take chances on players other organizations have struggled to develop. A young pitcher with command issues, a raw hitter who needs at-bats or a former prospect who needs a new environment would fit Colorado’s timeline far better than a short term rental.

Still, most of the Rockies’ second-half answers have to come internally. The organization needs to keep evaluating players such as Goodman, Karros, Rumfield, Charlie Condon, Adael Amador and other young pieces who could shape the next core. It also needs to find out whether arms like Tanner Gordon, Gabriel Hughes and Sean Sullivan can become part of a more stable pitching group.

The Rockies need talent, MLB.com is right about that. But at this deadline, the answer should not be big time deals, staying the course and growing internally is the best thing Colorado can do for this deadline and the rest of the season